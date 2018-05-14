BioArctic Extends the Research Collaboration With Uppsala University Regarding New Antibody Technology

The blood-brain barrier is a membrane that controls the exchange of substances between the blood and the brain. The barrier protects the brain from toxins and pathogens, but it also makes it more difficult to deliver therapeutic agents to the brain. Under an earlier collaboration with Uppsala University, BioArctic develops a technology that facilitates the passage of antibodies across the blood-brain barrier. This project is in research phase.

The new extended research collaboration aims to develop innovative technologies to increase the passage of antibodies also into nerve cells. This can be of great value for the diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease.

"We are looking forward to this extended research collaboration since BioArctic is keen to improve the diagnosis as well as the treatment for severe neurodegenerative disease such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease," said Gunilla Osswald, CEO of BioArctic.

For more information, please contact:

Gunilla Osswald, PhD

CEO

E-mail: gunilla.osswald@bioarctic.se

Telephone: +46-8-695-69-30



Christina Astrén

IR and Communications Director

E-mail: christina.astren@bioarctic.se

Telephone: +46-70-835-43-36

This information is information that BioArctic AB (publ) is obliged to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was released for public disclosure through the agency of the contact persons above, on May 14, 2018, at 10.30 a.m. CET.

About BioArctic

BioArctic AB (publ) is a Swedish research based biopharma company focusing on disease modifying treatments and reliable biomarkers and diagnostics for neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease. The company also develops a potential treatment for Complete Spinal Cord Injury. BioArctic focuses on innovative treatments in areas with high unmet medical needs. Collaborations with universities are of great importance to the company together with our strategically important global partners in the Alzheimer (Eisai) and Parkinson (AbbVie) projects. The project portfolio is a combination of fully funded projects run in partnership with global pharmaceutical companies and innovative in-house projects with significant market and out-licensing potential.

BioArctic's B-share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap (Nasdaq Stockholm:BIOA B). www.bioarctic.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/bioarctic/r/bioarctic-extends-the-research-collaboration-with-uppsala-university-regarding-new-antibody-technolo,c2519690

The following files are available for download:

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bioarctic-extends-the-research-collaboration-with-uppsala-university-regarding-new-antibody-technology-300647513.html

SOURCE BioArctic

Related Links

http://www.bioarctic.com

