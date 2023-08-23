BioArctic receives patent in Japan for new antibodies targeting Parkinson's disease

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BioArctic AB (publ) (NASDAQ STOCKHOLM: BIOA B) announced today that the Japanese Patent Office (JPO) is granting a new drug substance patent for the antibody BAN0805, invented by BioArctic as a potential treatment of Parkinson's disease. The patent will expire in 2041, with the possibility of a patent term extension up until 2046.

The granted substance patent (based on Japanese patent application no. 2021-570377) focuses on the monoclonal antibody BAN0805, which selectively binds to and eliminates pathological aggregated forms called oligomers and protofibrils while sparing the physiological monomer form of alpha-synuclein. The aim is to develop a treatment that halts or slows the progression of Parkinson's disease.

At the International Congress of Parkinson's disease and movement disorders® (MDS) in September 2021, results presented from the Phase 1 study with BAN0805 supported continued development of the antibody in Phase 2 with once-monthly dosing.

"I am delighted to announce that the Japanese Patent Office is granting a new drug substance patent for BAN0805, securing a valuable and extensive period of patent protection," says Gunilla Osswald, CEO of BioArctic. "This patent further strengthens BioArctic's patent portfolio and supports our important efforts to develop potential treatments in Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies."

