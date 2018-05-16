BioArctic Receives This Year's SwedenBIO Award

SwedenBIO rewards BioArctic for the company's strong collaborations with academia as well as global pharma companies, and a high scientific ambition, which has given BioArctic a portfolio of innovative projects for the treatment of diseases of the central nervous system, an area with growing medical and societal needs. SwedenBIO further emphasizes that BioArctic has attracted international attention and since the start in 2003 been built up and expertly financed by dedicated founders and strong and equal management to a listing on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap in 2017. The listing is one of the biggest share issues that have been made in Swedish biotech since the year 2000.

SwedenBIO's CEO Jonas Ekstrand says that BioArctic is an excellent example of the great synergies that can be achieved by utilizing collaborations between research in various sectors to find solutions to medical challenges.

"We are pleased to present this year's SwedenBIO Award to BioArctic. Hopefully the company's research will give patients access to disease modifying treatments for Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases, creating value also for their families and for society," says Jonas Ekstrand.

"It is a great honor for BioArctic to receive this award. It is gratifying and inspiring for us all at BioArctic. We are proud of our successes. The award is a confirmation of BioArctic's contributions to the continued positive development of the Swedish life science industry," says Gunilla Osswald, CEO of BioArctic.

SwedenBIO is the national trade association for life science in Sweden and the SwedenBIO Award is the industry's own prize. This year's prize is the twelfth in order and was presented together with the prize sponsor HealthCap.

This year's jury consisted of the board of SwedenBIO: Lars Adlersson, Six Year Plan, Eva Sjökvist Saers, APL, Sarah Fredriksson, P.U.L.S., Kirsti Gjellan, Sobi, Magnus Björsne, AstraZeneca, Per Samuelsson, HealthCap, Lotta Ljungqvist, GE, Carl-Johan Spak, Recipharm and Johan Brun, Pfizer.

About BioArctic

BioArctic AB (publ) is a Swedish research based biopharma company focusing on disease modifying treatments and reliable biomarkers and diagnostics for neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease. The company also develops a potential treatment for Complete Spinal Cord Injury. BioArctic focuses on innovative treatments in areas with high unmet medical needs. Collaborations with universities are of great importance to the company together with our strategically important global partners in the Alzheimer (Eisai) and Parkinson (AbbVie) projects. The project portfolio is a combination of fully funded projects run in partnership with global pharmaceutical companies and innovative in-house projects with significant market and out-licensing potential.

BioArctic's B-share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap (Nasdaq Stockholm: BIOA B). www.bioarctic.com

