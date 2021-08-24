BioArkive Increases San Diego Footprint To Keep Pace With Increased Client Demand

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioArkive, a leading provider of biorepository and preclinical laboratory services in the life sciences research community of Southern California, announced a major operations expansion. In order to keep pace with increased R&D services and biorepository demand, BioArkive has added approximately 40,000 square feet to its facilities footprint in San Diego, California.

"Since our launch in early 2019, we have provided high quality biorepository, logistics and preclinical laboratory research to an expanding client base. This proactive investment that will help us keep pace with increased client project demand," said Dr. Praveen Nair, Chief Executive Officer at BioArkive. He also noted that the level of investment in biotech medical research has soared in recent years and is contributing to increased demand. The additional office and laboratory space is located a mile away from their existing facility and will expand BioArkive's already strong presence in the San Diego biotech ecosystem. The new 40,000 square foot facility will enable BioArkive to expand its team of scientists dedicated to preclinical services and increase its biorepository capacity to house over 25 million samples.

BioArkive plans to open additional sites in the U.S. Midwest and Southeast starting as early as 2022. The company supports a wide range of projects for biopharma research clients ranging from smaller virtual startups to larger well-established top pharmaceutical companies.

For more information, visit https://www.bioarkive.com/

About BioArkive, Inc.

San Diego's leading biorepository service provider and rapidly growing preclinical laboratory services franchise. BioArkive supports a wide range of biorepository options and preclinical molecular cell biology and pharmacology research projects. BioArkive clients span medical research groups from academic, biotech and pharmaceutical industries. Clients looking for trusted biobanking and preclinical R&D support rely on BioArkive for cost-effective sample storage, preclinical services, and more.

Contact:

Thomas Barr

858-703-8588

[email protected]

SOURCE BioArkive, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.bioarkive.com

