BioAro Welcomes World's First Chief HealthSpan Officer, Raman Kapoor to Lead Precision Health, HealthSpan, and Longevity Initiatives

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - BioAro, a pioneering Precision Health, HealthSpan and Longevity Biotech Company, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Raman Kapoor as the world's first Chief HealthSpan Officer. This strategic move underscores BioAro's commitment to advancing innovations that enhance healthspan and longevity. HealthSpan, the length of time a person remains healthy and free from chronic diseases, is becoming a paramount focus in the biotech industry. Recognizing the importance of this emerging field, BioAro is expanding its leadership team to include a Chief HealthSpan Officer who will spearhead initiatives aimed at improving the well-being of both employees and the broader population.

Raman Kapoor: World's First Chief HealthSpan Officer (CNW Group/BioAro Inc.)
Family Longevity: Together for HealthSpan (CNW Group/BioAro Inc.)
BioAro logo (CNW Group/BioAro Inc.)
Raman Kapoor brings a wealth of experience in precision health and longevity strategies. As the Chief HealthSpan Officer, she will play a pivotal role in driving research, development, and implementation of cutting-edge solutions to optimize healthspan.

"Raman Kapoor's expertise will be instrumental in aligning BioAro's goals with the evolving landscape of healthcare. Her appointment as Chief HealthSpan Officer marks a significant milestone for BioAro as her leadership will guide us in pioneering innovative solutions that not only benefit our employees but contribute to the global well-being," says Dr. Anmol S. Kapoor, CEO of BioAro.

Dr. Raja Singh, Chief Scientific Officer at BioAro, shared his insights on the crucial role of a Chief HealthSpan Officer, saying, "Raman Kapoor's expertise will be instrumental in driving our scientific endeavors towards breakthroughs that positively impact healthspan. Including Raman in our leadership team aligns with our commitment to staying at the forefront of precision health and longevity research."

Ms. Ruchi Bindra, Legal Officer at BioAro, emphasized the importance of this strategic appointment from a legal standpoint, stating, "With Raman Kapoor as our Chief HealthSpan Officer, we are positioning BioAro as a leader in the legal and ethical aspects of healthspan advancements."

Raman Kapoor expressed her enthusiasm for the role, stating, "I am honored to join BioAro as the world's first Chief HealthSpan Officer. This role presents an exciting opportunity to contribute to the company's mission of advancing precision health, healthspan, and longevity for a healthier and more vibrant world."

BioAro is confident that Raman Kapoor's appointment as Chief HealthSpan Officer will further strengthen its position as a leader in the rapidly evolving landscape of precision health, making significant strides in improving healthspan and longevity globally.

About BioAro Inc.

BioAro is a Precision Health, HealthSpan, and Longevity Biotech Company committed to pioneering innovative solutions for optimal well-being. With a focus on research, development, and implementation, BioAro aims to lead the way in advancing precision health strategies that enhance healthspan and longevity.

For more information, visit: www.bioaro.com

SOURCE BioAro Inc.

