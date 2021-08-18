Biobanking Market | Evolving Opportunities with AMS Biotechnology (Europe) Ltd. and ASKION GmbH | Technavio

Read the 127-page report with TOC on "Biobanking Market Analysis Report by Product (Equipment and Consumables) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand,strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions.

https://www.technavio.com/report/report/biobanking-market-industry-analysis

The biobanking market is driven by the growing demand for personalized medicine. In addition, an increase in efficiency through automation will increase demand, and a reduction in research costs is anticipated to boost the growth of the biobanking market. However, factors such as ethical issues have been identified as market challenges that limit the growth of market vendors.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Biobanking Companies:

AMS Biotechnology ( Europe ) Ltd.

) Ltd. ASKION GmbH

Bay Biosciences LLC

Cureline Inc.

Firalis SA

GENETICIST Inc.

Hamilton Bonaduz AG

ProteoGenex Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

US Biolab Corp. Inc.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Biobanking Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Equipment - size, and forecast 2020-2025

Consumables - size and forecast 2020-2025

Biobanking Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Asia - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 ROW - size and forecast 2020-2025

Related Reports on Health Care Include:

Orthobiologics Market Report - The Orthobiologics market size will grow up to USD 2.02 billion at a CAGR of 7.01% during 2021-2025. Download a free sample report now.

Biodefense Market Report - The biodefense market has the potential to grow by USD 5.41 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.08%. Download a free sample report now.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

