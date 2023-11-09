Biobeat Joins Innovators' Network at American Heart Association Center for Health Technology & Innovation

Biobeat

09 Nov, 2023

American Heart Association consortium advances development of evidence-based health tech solutions

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Biobeat, a global leader in wearable remote patient monitoring (RPM) solutions for the healthcare continuum, today announced it has joined the American Heart Association Center for Health Technology & Innovation's (the Center) Innovators' Network. The Center is focused on building and fostering health technology relationships to develop innovative and scalable solutions.

The Innovators' Network is a health care technology consortium that connects entrepreneurs, providers, researchers and payers. Innovators' Network members also have access to the Association's digital guidelines, recommendations, and best-in-class science as they develop digital healthcare technologies. Members collaborate with the Center in different ways, including the building of models for clinical outcome studies, lowering the significant cost of developing those studies independently, helping connect the science to technology, and providing evidence that a digital platform improves healthcare outcomes – a key concern for providers and payers.

"Biobeat is honored to join this group of pioneers in the cardiac space as a member of the American Heart Association Center for Health Technology and Innovation," commented Arik Ben Ishay, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Biobeat. "The Innovators' Network allows us to connect with other health tech disruptors and to contribute to the American Heart Association's mission to improve heart health for individuals across the country."

Biobeat will participate in the upcoming American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2023 from November 11 – 13, 2023, in Philadelphia. Biobeat will exhibit its remote patient monitoring solutions at Booth #2728.  Jon Anderson, Head of US Sales, Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring at Biobeat, will participate in the panel discussion, "Creating a Scalable, Sustainable Business Model With RPM And Digital Therapeutics," on November 13.

About Biobeat

Biobeat provides a comprehensive wearable remote patient monitoring platform designed to elevate the standard of care for both short and long-term healthcare environments. Biobeat's disposable short-term chest-monitor and long-term wrist-monitor continuously provide accurate patient readings of 13 health parameters, including cuffless blood pressure, pulse rate, respiratory rate, blood oxygen saturation, stroke volume, cardiac output, one lead ECG (only chest-monitor) and more. Aggregated patient health data is viewed by medical staff via Biobeat's secure HIPAA and GDPR compliant cloud-based patient management platform, which utilizes an automated real-time early warning score (EWS) system that incorporates advanced AI-based algorithms to provide alerts on patient health status and potential deterioration. Biobeat's wearable devices are the first devices to be FDA-Cleared for cuffless non-invasive PPG-based blood pressure monitoring and are also CE Mark certified. Founded in 2016, Biobeat is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

For more information, visit: https://www.bio-beat.com/.

Follow Biobeat on LinkedIn.

