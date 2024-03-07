BIOBOT SUCCESSFULLY CLOSES S$24 MM SERIES B FUNDING ROUND

In the ever-evolving landscape of medical technology, BIOBOT stands at the forefront of innovation, leading the charge in transforming prostate disease management, and tackling the second biggest cause of cancer-related deaths among men. The impact of BIOBOT's technology is already being felt worldwide. With more than 50 Mona Lisa robots deployed globally, and over 20,000 procedures successfully completed, the company is making a tangible difference in the lives of patients.

This achievement is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the BIOBOT team, as well as the unwavering support of investors and partners. This funding round is led by Mr. Tony Tan, an entrepreneur and investor in healthcare technologies and services. Together with their existing partner, ZIG Ventures, and the new strategic investors, BIOBOT will continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in prostate disease management.

At the heart of the BIOBOT mission lies a commitment to excellence and innovation. With the recent FDA clearance of their groundbreaking surgical robotic system, Mona Lisa 2.0, BIOBOT is poised to set new standards in prostate cancer treatment. Collaborating closely with international urologists, centers of excellence, and hospitals, BIOBOT develops cutting-edge robotic systems that provide precise needle positioning for prostate biopsy and ablation, with significant clinical benefits. The funds raised in this round will fuel global expansion efforts, allowing BIOBOT to bring cutting-edge technology to more patients and healthcare professionals around the world.

The Series B funding will also enable BIOBOT to expand its presence worldwide and further develop its digital surgery infrastructure. Mona Lisa leads the way as the first and only commercially available robotics-assisted transperineal needle positioning device.

Together with investors, partners and the entire BIOBOT team, the company is pioneering a new era of prostate disease management, one that is defined by precision, innovation, and above all, a commitment to improving patient outcomes.

About Biobot: At BIOBOT, we're dedicated to redefining the standard of care in urology through technological innovation. Our flagship product, the iSR'obot Mona Lisa system, arms urologists with cutting-edge robotic precision and enhanced visualization for percutaneous transperineal procedures.

Related Links

Biobotsurgical.com

SOURCE BIOBOT Surgical