Biobot Surgical's Mona Lisa 2.0 Secures CE Certification: Transforming Prostate Care with Precision, Efficiency, and Versatility for Prostate Biopsy and Ablation

Mona Lisa 2.0 delivers cutting-edge precision, efficiency, and versatility to enhance prostate care. The following key features of the new robot empower urologists to deliver superior outcomes:

1. Advanced Positioning for Prostate Interventional Procedures

The Mona Lisa 2.0 supports precise targeting and flexibility in prostate biopsies and ablations. With the ability to adjust the prostate model and planned needle locations in real time, it accounts for shifts during the procedure, supporting precision in both diagnostic and therapeutic interventions, and ensuring accurate treatments even in dynamic clinical scenarios.

2. Enhanced Needle Accuracy with Needle Deflection Adjustment

A new software capability allows urologists to adjust needle trajectory deviations caused by tissue heterogeneity or needle tip design, ensuring precise alignment with the planned target. This increased accuracy leads to more reliable biopsies and treatments, improving diagnostic confidence and reducing risks.

3. Streamlined Multi-needle Insertions and Optimized Visualization

Multi-needle Insertion optimizes efficiency during complex interventions, reducing manual effort and enhancing workflow precision. The visual overlays of lesion margin and simulated ablation zone help with targeting of the region of interest while avoiding critical structures.

A Game-Changer for European Urologists

"The CE Certification of Mona Lisa 2.0 is a significant milestone for Biobot Surgical," said Albert Lee, CEO of Biobot Surgical. "With its advanced capabilities, Mona Lisa 2.0 is set to redefine prostate care across Europe. Urologists can now leverage its unmatched precision and adaptability to deliver superior patient outcomes."

The Mona Lisa 2.0 combines precision, efficiency, and adaptability to set a new standard in robotic-assisted prostate care. Building on 25,000 cases performed globally on the Mona Lisa Platform (including in the US), this cutting-edge platform is poised to revolutionize urology practices in Europe, ensuring better care for patients and greater efficiency for healthcare providers.

To learn more about the Mona Lisa 2.0 and its availability in Europe, visit biobotsurgical.com or contact Grace Phee at [email protected]

About Biobot Surgical

Biobot Surgical is a global leader in robotic precision for prostate disease management. With a commitment to advancing urology care, Biobot Surgical develops innovative solutions that empower healthcare professionals and improve patient outcomes. The company's flagship products, the first-generation Mona Lisa and the advanced Mona Lisa 2.0, have achieved regulatory approvals from the U.S. FDA, Australia's TGA, and Singapore's HSA, with Mona Lisa 2.0 now also receiving CE Certification.

SOURCE BIOBOT Surgical