Biobuilds launches Zero Energy Module, the new generation of buildings that meet 2050's sustainability requirements

Construction sector is responsible for 39% of all carbon emissions in the world, while the Biobuilds module is an avant-garde Zero energy building that meets 2050's sustainability requirements

BIOBUILDS opens orders and deliveries of Zero Energy Module which can save up to 5t CO 2 /year, equivalent to the energy consumption required for heating/cooling a conventional house

/year, equivalent to the energy consumption required for heating/cooling a conventional house The Modules meet Passive House standard, integrating solar panels which provide 1.6 to 2.2 times more electricity than the building needs

No foundation or building permit required (in certain countries)

CLUJ-NAPOCA, Romania, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOBUILDS MODULE is the new family of modular Passive certified houses, launched early this autumn and available for order and delivery both in Romania, France, Sweden and UK. The available sizes start with the 19 sqm version and up to 96 sqm variant, which can be configured as open space or living space. The Module comes ready to live in, customers having the possibility to choose in the online configurator the interior layout, HVAC equipment, interior and exterior finishes.

Sustainable and zero costs for heating and cooling

Operational CO 2

This new generation of houses can save up to 5 tons CO 2 per year, equivalent to the energy consumption required for heating/cooling a conventional house. Furthermore, it can save 200 tonnes of operational CO 2 during the MODULE's lifetime.

Embodied CO 2

While it takes over 50 tonnes CO 2 to build an average house, a Biobuilds Module emits only 20 tonnes CO 2 during construction due to low energy consumption in the prefabrication stages. In this way the buildings save 30 tonnes of embodied CO 2 during construction.

Stored CO 2

Due to the organic materials used in the construction, such as wood fiber, 8 tons of CO 2 can be stored over a 50-year period.

Zero energy

The Modules and all the building materials meet Passive House standards, and as a consequence, the electricity consumption is 90% lower compared with a conventional house. To cover the remaining 10% of the electricity required, all modules are equipped with solar panels integrated on the facade. With an output of 1.6 - 2.2 times more electricity than the module needs, the customer can become a prosumer.

The MODULE has the advantage that it can be mounted on almost any surface, can be moved to another location at any time, does not require a foundation, neither a building permit (in certain countries), can be energy independent and does not require connection to the natural gas grid.

Smart control, healthy indoor air, easy to order

From locking/unlocking the door to controlling the climate, lighting or window blinds, all operations can be done from the smartphone, including remotely. Thanks to the Passive House certified ventilation system, Biobuilds MODULE offers an ideal indoor climate for health and cognitive functions, given that the air is filtered and completely renewed within 2 hours. The materials used in the construction of the module are 94% organic, and do not contain VOCs or other harmful substances: triple-layered wooden parquet, wooden carpentry, water-based paint, triple glazing windows, ventilated Shou Sugi Ban wooden facade.

OPEN MODULE can be ordered online on the website www.biobuilds.com, with a delivery time between 30 - 60 days. The price starts from 29.240 euros, for the 19 sqm version.

About Biobuilds

Biobuilds can trace its roots back in 1998, when Alin Muste, the future founder of the company, saved more wages as an employee at that time, intending to start a business on his own account.

2011 - The future Biobuilds' CEO is looking to build a new healthy house for his family. Searches for a general entrepreneur to offer the right solution were unsuccessful. From that moment his huge single-one mission was to build a house to provide a healthy environment to the family, especially to his children who faced asthma problems caused by unhealthy indoor air.

2012 - Biobuilds was founded by Alin Muste as a multidisciplinary company specialized in the architectural design and manufacturing of healthy, sustainable and highly energy efficient prefab houses.

2014 - The first straw module prototype is made, including the innovative automated trimming process of straw panels. Between that moment and duplicating the technology at a mass production level was just one step.

2015 - The Moreni factory was opened, featuring a production line for straw insulated timber-frame wall panels. It was the first production facility of this kind in Romania and among the few in Europe.

2016 - Hill House was the first house project completed by Biobuilds. A 30 sqm tiny house, with no foundation, straw wall technology, very high energy efficiency, organic materials and a lot of passion, who stood out through its innovation level.

2017 - Ria House, designed from the ground, was ready and achieved an outstanding energy performance of 2 kWh/m2/year, undergoing Passive House Institute's Space Heating Energy Demand. At the same time it started the development of a fully robotic production line with up to 5 houses a day.

2018 - The year of exhibitions. Biobuilds attended the largest annual event for green building professionals worldwide. The stand focused on the company's innovative prefabricated walls.

2019 - The architectural office was opened in Cluj-Napoca, Romania. Biobuilds branched into a new chapter of its development, widening its portfolio and offering a true customer experience for its clients.

2020 - SOL RESIDENCE complex, the first passive prosumer street in Romania and Central and Eastern Europe started to build up in Cluj-Napoca. It includes eight two storey houses with 12 kWh/(m²yr) energy consumption for heating and cooling, still futuristic for the 2050s.

2021 - Bobuilds' modular plant in Cluj-Napoca integrated automated modular production technology into mass production boosting manufacturing flexibility, reducing production costs and increasing the quality.

2022 - Biobuilds launches Zero Energy Module, the new generation of buildings that meet 2050's sustainability requirements.



www.biobuilds.com

