Biocanic Closes $600,000 Seed Round to Accelerate Growth of Its Health Intelligence Platform

News provided by

Biocanic, Inc.

14 Aug, 2023, 08:36 ET

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Biocanic, a software platform that helps functional and personalized health practitioners manage their clients and their health data, today announced that it has closed a $600,000 seed round. The round was led by Potter Ventures LLC, with participation from angel investors. Phil Potter, CEO of Potter Ventures, will take a board position as a part of this investment.

Biocanic is the first of its kind health intelligence system that helps practitioners collect, manage, and analyze their clients' health data. The platform includes a variety of features that help practitioners to:

  • Collect and process comprehensive health data from their clients, including intake forms, lab testing, supplement protocols, and client communication.
  • Analyze their clients' health data to identify areas of concern and develop personalized health plans and programs.
  • Track their clients' progress over time and identify areas where they may need additional support.

"We're thrilled to have Phil Potter and his team join us on this journey," said Biocanic CEO Jeremy Malecha. "Phil's experience both as a patient and as an investor will be invaluable as we scale our business."

With the funds from this round, Biocanic plans to continue development of its platform, expand its team, and market its platform to personalized health practitioners.

"I'm excited to partner with Biocanic and help them accelerate growth of their platform," said Potter. "Not only is the personalized medicine industry growing at double digits, but I became aware of Biocanic while working with my personalized health physician. As a longevity enthusiast and active investor, I am excited to help Biocanic reach more practitioners across the globe."

About Biocanic

Biocanic is the first of its kind health program intelligence system specifically designed to streamline personalized health programs for functional and integrative health practitioners. Biocanic helps practitioners effectively on-board, build and implement personalized health programs for their clients.

To learn more about Biocanic, visit www.biocanic.com.

Contact
Jessica Del Pino
[email protected]
844-812-8874

SOURCE Biocanic, Inc.

