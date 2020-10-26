BioCanna Announces A Breakthrough In Development of Its Patent-Pending 'BioNano Virus Detection System' And Announcing the COVID-19 POC Test Kit

TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - BioCanna Health Care Inc., a leading innovator in pharmaceutical applications of Cannabinoids, Terpenes and other biomaterials, has announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, BioCanna CuraLab, in collaboration with University of Ottawa, has made a breakthrough development in its "BioNano Virus Detection System" by innovative application of cutting -edge nanotechnologies.

The state-of-the-art "BioNano Virus Detection System" can detect virus with superior sensitivity, reliability, convenience, timeliness and at an extremely low cost. The detection is an antigen test that does not require any assistance of healthcare professionals or laboratory facilities. As a result, all virus tests can be conducted easily at home, schools, sport and entertainment venues and remote areas at a substantially reduced cost.

BioCanna continues to enhance the system features and tailor to specific virus detections

COVID 19 POC Saliva Test Paper Strip

BioCanna also announce the tailored application of the BioNano Virus Detection System in detecting SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the COVID-19, and achieved breakthrough measurable results.

The BioCanna COVID-19 POC KIT, 'ID-COVID-19', directly identifies the SARS-CoV-2 virus by reading the person's saliva sample. A person can self-collect his own saliva sample in anywhere and at any time, and then read the results from the paper stripe within 15 minutes. The entire test process is very simple. The test is ultra-sensitive and with over 95% accuracy rate and at an estimated cost of only CAD$5.00 per test

About BioCanna Healthcare Inc.

BioCanna healthcare Inc. is a leading innovator in the pharmaceutical applications of Cannabinoids, Terpenes and other biomaterials. BioCanna is developing, through vigorous R&D and clinical trials, promising anti-inflammatory and neurological disorder drugs.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information". The Forward-Looking Information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof, and BioCanna is not obligated to update or revise any Forward-Looking Information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, readers should not place undue reliance on Forward Looking-Information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any Forward-Looking Information contained herein.

SOURCE Biocanna Healthcare Inc.

Related Links

https://www.thebiocanna.com

