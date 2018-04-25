BioCardia Receives New Potency Assay Patent, Providing Further Protection to Autologous Cell Therapy Programs in Heart Failure and Refractory Angina

BioCardia CEO Peter Altman, PhD, stated, "This new patent reflects the personalized approach we are taking with CardiAMP cell therapy. It details aspects of performing pre-procedural screening of a patient's bone marrow to determine if he or she is appropriate for the therapy. By selecting patients most likely to respond to therapy, we anticipate magnifying the efficacy signal in our CardiAMP cell therapy system clinical programs."

The patent provides coverage for BioCardia's CardiAMP Cell Therapy System, which is being studied in two FDA-approved pivotal clinical trials for the large unmet needs of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia with refractory angina. The heart failure trial is currently enrolling patients at 10 centers in the United States, while the refractory angina trial is expected to begin patient enrollment later this year.

In prior marrow heart failure studies, therapeutic benefit has been correlated to higher effective doses of specific cell types. One of the primary challenges with point-of-care autologous cell therapy is the variability of a patient's own stem cells. The CardiAMP cell potency assay is designed to address this variability by assessing whether the amount of select cell types from a marrow sample meets a proprietary acceptance criterion derived from data from these past trials. The CardiAMP cell potency assay is an important element of the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System development and is believed to be the first assay of its kind proposed as a quality-based inclusion criterion for a non-cultured autologous cell therapy.

BioCardia Chairman Simon Stertzer, M.D., added, "This issued patent describes one important element of our comprehensive approach to advancing cell therapy for the treatment of heart disease. Data tells us that this personalized medicine element, in conjunction with other elements in the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System, should maximize our probability of clinical and commercial success."

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc., headquartered in San Carlos, California, is developing regenerative biologic therapies to treat cardiovascular disease. CardiAMP and CardiALLO cell therapies are the Company's biotherapeutic product candidates in clinical development. The Company's current products include the Helix™ transendocardial delivery system and the Morph® steerable guide and sheath catheter portfolio. BioCardia also partners with other biotherapeutic companies to provide its Helix systems and clinical support to their programs studying therapies for the treatment of heart failure, chronic myocardial ischemia and acute myocardial infarction.

