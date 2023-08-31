BioCare, Inc. Named to 2023 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for Second Year in a Row

News provided by

BioCare

31 Aug, 2023, 08:02 ET

PHOENIX, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BioCare, Inc., a leading specialty pharmaceutical distribution partner known for its specialty distribution and logistics services, has once again secured a place on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America. This annual ranking by Inc. Magazine highlights a diverse range of companies from various industries and presents a unique look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Notably, BioCare has earned its position on the list for the second consecutive year, claiming the No. 4337 ranking.

Continue Reading

"Being featured on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies nationwide for two years in a row is a tremendous honor for BioCare," remarked Linda Matthews, CEO of BioCare, Inc. "This recognition is a testament to our commitment to growth and continued innovation. Our success would not be possible without the hard work and dedication of our employees, who continuously help support our partners in their mission to save lives."

The companies highlighted on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list have not only achieved outstanding success but have also demonstrated remarkable resilience in the face of challenges such as navigating inflationary pressure, rising costs of capital, and hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Wednesday, August 23.

About BioCareSD

BioCareSD, a BioCare company, has been providing patients across the country with fast and easy access to life-saving medications for over 40 years. This is accomplished via their wide reaching nationwide network of distribution centers and agile distribution capabilities, offering both STAT and emergency deliveries. Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, BioCareSD has a central customer support team and local, field-based account management teams, available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. For more information, please visit www.biocaresd.com.

SOURCE BioCare

Also from this source

BioCareSD and AllyRetina Join Forces to Provide a Specialty-Only Distributor-GPO Option for Retina Practices

BioCareSD Builds Depth as Limited Specialty Distributor by Adding ROCTAVIAN™, RYSTIGGO®, VYVGART® HYTRULO to Portfolio

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.