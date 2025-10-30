Biocare Medical and Hamamatsu Announce Strategic Collaboration to Deliver Integrated Spatial Biology Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO and BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Biocare Medical, a global leader in immunohistochemistry instrumentation, antibodies and reagents, and Hamamatsu Corporation, a worldwide innovator in imaging technologies, today announced a strategic collaboration to accelerate innovation in the rapidly expanding field of spatial biology.

Under the agreement, Biocare will co-exclusively offer Hamamatsu's MoxiePlex™ multi-spectral imaging system together with its own ONCORE Pro X™ automated staining instrument. This integrated solution delivers a seamless, end-to-end workflow from multiplex immunofluorescence and IHC staining to high-resolution digital imaging, empowering pharmaceutical and biotech companies, academic research institutions, and contract research organizations (CROs) to achieve new levels of precision and efficiency in spatial biology research and translational programs.

"This collaboration unites Biocare's leading staining expertise with Hamamatsu's advanced digital imaging technologies to deliver a complete solution for spatial biology," said David Anderson, VP of Strategic Partnerships at Biocare. "Together, we're helping researchers generate high-quality, digital-ready data faster, accelerating discovery in cancer research and drug development."

Hamamatsu's MoxiePlex™ system is already being utilized in research-use-only (RUO) initiatives with prominent cancer centers and CROs, supporting advancements in immuno-oncology and translational science. The agreement with Biocare strengthens Hamamatsu's presence within the IHC and spatial biology markets through Biocare's established staining platforms and global partnership network.

"Collaborating with Biocare allows us to extend the impact of MoxiePlex by pairing it with a proven staining platform that delivers superior performance in spatial biology assays," said James Butler, VP of Marketing at Hamamatsu. "We are excited to work together to deliver an integrated, scalable solution that supports scientists and clinicians to advance the promise of precision medicine."

The agreement reinforces Biocare's ongoing commitment to building a robust ecosystem of spatial biology collaborations, complementing its existing relationships with leading research and technology providers. For Hamamatsu, the collaboration accelerates adoption of its digital pathology solutions within the broader IHC and molecular research community.

Together, Biocare and Hamamatsu are enabling the next generation of multiplex immunofluorescence research and discovery with a reproducible, scalable, and fully integrated workflow, setting a new standard for spatial biology applications.

About Biocare Medical

Biocare Medical is a global leader in immunohistochemistry (IHC) and molecular pathology, offering automated instrumentation, high-quality reagents, and digital-ready solutions that advance cancer diagnostics and research. Biocare's mission is to deliver reproducibility, accuracy, and innovation to laboratories worldwide.

About Hamamatsu

Hamamatsu Photonics is a global photonics technology leader offering cutting-edge imaging and optical systems. Its MoxiePlex™ is a 9-color multi-spectral imaging system for research use that is designed to advance spatial proteomics research —starting with immuno-oncology and expanding into broader pathology applications.

