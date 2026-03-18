Biocare Medical and PreciPoint Announce Co-Exclusive Distribution Partnership to Expand Access to Digital Pathology for IHC and ISH

Partnership delivers accessible, cost-effective digital slide scanning solutions compatible with Biocare IHC workflows and supportive of AI-enabled digital QC solutions.

SAN FRANCISCO and MUNICH, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Biocare Medical, a provider of immunohistochemistry (IHC) and in situ hybridization (ISH) reagents and staining platforms, today announced a strategic co-exclusive distribution partnership with PreciPoint GmbH, a developer and manufacturer of compact digital pathology solutions for modern pathology laboratories.

Under the agreement, Biocare will operate as a co-exclusive distributor of PreciPoint's imaging solutions, digital slide scanning systems, and software for IHC and ISH research-use and clinical-adjacent applications, expanding Biocare's portfolio of digital-ready workflow solutions and improving access to high-quality, cost-effective digital imaging tools.

The collaboration expands access to practical digital pathology tools for laboratories seeking high-quality case scanning, digital quality control, and workflow visualization without the cost or complexity of high-throughput systems. PreciPoint's solutions provide an accessible entry point for laboratories beginning their digital journey while also serving experienced users who require flexible, low-throughput scanning for assay development, staining optimization, training, and quality-focused workflows.

"PreciPoint was founded to make digital pathology more accessible to everyday laboratory workflows," said Wolfgang Kintzel, CEO at PreciPoint GmbH. "Partnering with Biocare allows us to align our scanning technology with widely used IHC staining platforms like NeoPATH Pro and support laboratories looking to integrate digital imaging for quality assessment, collaboration, and workflow improvement."

PreciPoint's digital pathology solutions are compatible with Biocare IHC workflows, including slides generated on Biocare's NeoPATH Pro IHC staining platform, enabling laboratories to digitize stained slides for remote visualization, staining comparison, documentation, and quality-focused review. The systems also produce high-quality digital images compatible with a range of AI-enabled digital quality control and image analysis software, allowing laboratories to explore advanced digital QC approaches without requiring high-throughput infrastructure.

"This partnership enables practical, scalable digital workflows that complement IHC and ISH research and translational use," said Luis de Luzuriaga, CEO at Biocare Medical. "By combining NeoPATH Pro and Biocare reagents with PreciPoint's accessible digital microscopy and scanning solutions, laboratories can confidently build digital foundations for quality-focused and AI-ready workflows."

PreciPoint's scanning platforms are currently available through Biocare Medical as Research Use Only in the United States.

About Biocare Medical

Biocare Medical develops immunohistochemistry and in situ hybridization reagents, staining systems, and digital-ready workflow solutions used in research, translational, and clinical laboratory environments worldwide. For more information about Biocare Medical, visit https://www.biocare.net/.

About PreciPoint GmbH

PreciPoint develops and manufactures compact digital slide scanners, microscopy solutions, and powerful software designed to make digital pathology accessible and efficient for laboratories of all sizes, supporting research, education, and quality-focused workflows. For more information about PreciPoint, visit https://www.precipoint.com/.

Media Contacts:

Biocare Medical

Jorge Benavides

Strategic Marketing Manager

+1 925-448-4857

[email protected]

PreciPoint

James Brown

Director

[email protected]

SOURCE Biocare Medical and PreciPoint GmbH