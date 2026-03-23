Biocare Medical and Proteintech Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation Antibody Technologies for Digital-Ready Pathology

The collaboration combines antibody discovery, protein engineering, and diagnostic assay expertise to support evolving pathology workflows.

SAN FRANCISCO and ROSEMONT, Ill., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Biocare Medical, a global leader in immunohistochemistry (IHC) reagents and diagnostic assay solutions, and Proteintech, a global leader in the development and manufacturing of antibodies and proteins for life science research, today announced a strategic collaboration and co-development agreement to advance next-generation antibody solutions supporting modern pathology workflows.

The collaboration combines Proteintech's advanced antibody discovery and protein engineering capabilities with Biocare's expertise in diagnostic immunohistochemistry, assay validation, and pathology laboratory workflows. By leveraging Proteintech's ABCE™ platform, which integrates scalable antibody design and development processes, the companies aim to accelerate the development of high-performance antibody reagents designed to support tissue-based diagnostics, translational research, and emerging biomarker-driven applications in precision oncology.

"Pathology laboratories are under increasing pressure to deliver accurate results while managing growing case volumes and persistent workforce shortages," said Luis de Luzuriaga, CEO at Biocare Medical. "By combining Proteintech's advanced antibody engineering capabilities with Biocare's diagnostic validation expertise, this collaboration strengthens our ability to deliver digital-ready reagents that support reliable, reproducible assays across modern pathology workflows."

The collaboration also reflects broader industry efforts to address longstanding challenges related to antibody reproducibility and assay standardization across both research and diagnostic applications. Biocare has developed one of the industry's most specialized immunohistochemistry portfolios, including more than 300 IVD antibodies designed for multi-platform compatibility, enabling laboratories to standardize staining performance across diverse instrument environments. Proteintech's expertise in antibody production builds on that foundation by expanding the development of antibodies engineered to support reproducible tissue-based assays and evolving digital pathology workflows.

"Proteintech has spent decades building deep expertise in antibody development and protein engineering," said Jason Li, President and CEO at Proteintech. "Working with Biocare provides an exciting opportunity to extend these capabilities into diagnostic pathology workflows and help bring advanced antibody engineering technologies to applications that support tissue-based diagnostics, translational research, and precision oncology."

Beyond digital-ready diagnostic workflows, this collaboration also supports growing demand for tissue-based biomarkers in precision oncology, including applications related to antibody–drug conjugates (ADCs) and companion diagnostics, as well as emerging spatial biology technologies. As these technologies increasingly move toward standardized translational and clinical applications, their widespread adoption will require the IVD-grade antibodies, assay standardization, and rigorous quality control long established in immunohistochemistry.

About Biocare Medical

Biocare Medical is a leading developer and manufacturer of immunohistochemistry (IHC) reagents, antibodies, and automated staining solutions for pathology laboratories worldwide. The company is focused on advancing high-quality diagnostic assays that support accurate tissue-based analysis and reproducible laboratory workflows. Through innovations in antibody development, staining technologies, and digital-ready assay design, Biocare helps laboratories improve diagnostic confidence while supporting the transition to digital pathology and computational image analysis. For more information, visit www.biocare.net.

About Proteintech

Proteintech Group Inc., founded in 2001, is a leading manufacturer of antibodies, proteins, nanobodies, and immunoassays. Proteintech has the largest proprietary portfolio of self-manufactured antibodies covering two-thirds of the human proteome. Proteintech offers antibodies, proteins, and immunoassays across research areas with over 200,000 product citations. In addition, Proteintech produces cytokines, growth factors, and other proteins that are human expressed, bioactive, and cGMP-grade. Proteintech sites are ISO13485 and ISO9001 accredited. For more information, visit www.ptglab.com.

Media Contacts:

Biocare Medical

Jorge Benavides

Strategic Marketing Manager

1 925-448-4857

[email protected]

Proteintech

Katie Bellows

VP, Head of US Branch

[email protected]

SOURCE Biocare Medical and Proteintech Group