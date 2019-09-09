Biocare Medical Announces Launch of a New p16 INK4a IVD Monoclonal Antibody for Use in Immunohistochemistry

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Biocare Medical, LLC, a leading provider of innovative, automated immunohistochemistry (IHC) instrumentation and reagents, announces the release of a new mouse monoclonal antibody, p16 INK4a, for in vitro diagnostic (IVD) use in the qualitative identification of the p16 INK4a protein by immunohistochemistry (IHC) in formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) human tissues.

Cervical Squamous Cell Carcinoma (SqCC) Stained with p16 INK4a [BC42]

"Our BC42 clone of p16 INK4a antibody offers equally exceptional staining results as the current E6H4 clone of p16 INK4a antibody offered on the market," said Jason Ramos, Ph.D., Vice President (Reagent Research and Development) of Biocare Medical. "Notably, clone BC42 showed nearly identical specificity and sensitivity, along with staining pattern, in cervical adenocarcinoma, cervical intraepithelial neoplasia (CIN), cervical squamous carcinoma, head and neck cancer, and endometrium carcinoma."

The adjunctive use of p16 IHC is shown to aid in more accurate and reproducible diagnosis in the evaluation of cervical biopsies. We believe that our new p16 INK4a IVD antibody will be a cost-effective IHC solution to the pathology community, which translates to more patients receiving the right treatment.

Biocare's p16 INK4a antibody [BC42] is available in a concentrate IVD format to support titration by end-users as well as a predilute IVD format at a pre-optimized concentration and is available for immediate sale within the domestic US and European Union.

For more information, please visit: www.biocare.net/product/p16-antibody/

About Biocare Medical

Biocare Medical is a global leader in solutions for cancer research and diagnostics, providing: world-class reagents, including tissue-conserving simultaneous Multiplex antibody cocktails and detections; renowned Customer Care; and a comprehensive suite of advanced instrumentation for IHC, molecular, and histology testing. Customers include clinical anatomic pathology laboratories, pharmaceutical companies, CROs, and biotechnology companies as well as academic, government, military, and other non-profit laboratories. Biocare's reagent portfolio includes primary antibodies, Multiplex IHC, and FISH probes for target indications. Biocare also offers a unique line of polymer detections for clinical, human, and animal research that deliver high sensitivity and exceptionally low background. The Company's advanced platforms of semi and fully-automated instrumentation have been designed to meet every need from high throughput clinical diagnostics to flexible research requirements. Biocare Medical's corporate headquarters and operations are based in the San Francisco Bay Area with a global distribution network.

Press Contact:

John Steel

Biocare Medical

c: 925-822-8132

221495@email4pr.com

SOURCE Biocare Medical