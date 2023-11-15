Biocare Medical Announces the Launch of ARC: The New IVD Antigen Retrieval Chamber for Reliable, Precise and Consistent Heat Induced Epitope Retrieval (HIER)

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Biocare Medical, a leading provider in the immunohistochemistry sector, introduces their newest innovation: ARC (Antigen Retrieval Chamber). The addition of ARC to their automation portfolio advances Biocare Medical's suite of decloaking systems built for consistent, reliable heat-induced epitope retrieval.

Biocare Medical - Antigen Retrieval Chamber
Tailored for Heat-Induced Epitope Retrieval (HIER) with in vitro diagnostic (IVD) labeling, ARC delivers precision and consistency. Recognizing the need for accurate heat, pressure, and buffer solutions, ARC is vital for reliable immunohistochemistry (IHC) and in situ hybridization (ISH) staining. ARC can incubate up to 72 standard slides or 27 double wide slides per batch, adjusting from 60 - 121°C, making the solution an ideal fit for clinical, research, and prion applications.

Optimized for Reliable, Precise and Consistent Antibody Staining
Designed to streamline and standardize antibody staining, ARC meets laboratory safety standards and quality control requirements with onboard memory. ARC ensures accurate time, temperature, and pressure – each category each being carefully monitored and recorded, ensuring consistent staining results.

Feature-Rich for Enhanced Usability
In addition to ARC delivering precision and consistency, ARC boasts a user-friendly touch screen interface, facilitating easy navigation through its vast feature-set. Users can select 6 pre-set protocols or design custom protocols as needed. Temperature can be programmed in 1°C intervals and time settings can be tailored down to hours, minutes, and seconds, ensuring a fully customizable experience for laboratory professionals.

ARC introduces an industry exclusive feature - the ability to hold up to 27 double wide slides enabling larger tissues. Standard and double wide slide carriers allow end users maximum flexibility for a variety of tissue types and sizes. ARC slide carriers are custom crafted for unparalleled durability, ensuring endurance at higher HIER temperatures required by laboratories.

Availability and Support
Labeled for IVD use, ARC is now available for purchase in the U.S. and select international markets. Customers can expect comprehensive training and support from Biocare Medical's dedicated customer care teams.

For more details or to schedule a demonstration, interested individuals can follow the provided link:
https://biocare.net/antigen-retrieval-chamber/ 

About Biocare Medical

Biocare Medical is a global leader in solutions for cancer research and diagnostics, providing world-class reagents, including tissue-conserving simultaneous Multiplex IHC antibody cocktails and detections; renowned Customer Care; and a comprehensive suite of advanced instrumentation for IHC, molecular, and histology testing. Customers include clinical anatomic pathology laboratories, pharmaceutical companies, CROs, and biotechnology companies as well as academic, government, military, and other non-profit laboratories. Biocare's reagent portfolio includes primary antibodies, Multiplex IHC, and FISH probes for target indications. Biocare also offers a unique line of polymer detections for clinical, human, and animal research that deliver high sensitivity and exceptionally low background. The Company's advanced automated instrument platforms, intelliPATH™ and ONCORE Pro™ have been designed to meet every need from high throughput clinical diagnostics to flexible research requirements.

