Biocare Medical Launches 3 Novel IVD Antibodies for Clinical Diagnostic and Cancer Research: BAP1, BCA-225 [Cu-18] and SMAD4 [EP618Y]

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Biocare Medical, a leading provider of innovative, automated immunohistochemistry (IHC) reagents and instrumentation, announces the launch of three novel IVD IHC antibody markers at the forefront of clinical diagnostic and research applications. These three markers SMAD4 [EP618Y], BAP1, and BCA-225 [Cu-18] may aid pathologists in critical prognostic and diagnostic decisions – impacting patient outcome. Each new marker is available as an IVD grade antibody in ready to use and concentrated formats, leveraging maximum flexibility for your laboratory.

Melanoma stained with BAP1 Antibody Loss of SMAD4 [EP618Y] antibody on pancreatic cancer tissue

BAP1 Antibody - Biocare's rabbit polyclonal BAP1 is an excellent biomarker that may aid in diagnosis of multiple types of cancers including uveal melanoma, malignant mesothelioma, cutaneous melanoma, and renal cell carcinoma. Protein expression of BAP1 using immunohistochemistry may serve as a rapid and cost-effective means of identifying uveal melanoma patients with aggressive disease.1 Loss of BAP1 staining is associated with higher risk for tumor growth and metastasis.2

BCA-225 [Cu-18] Antibody - Biocare's mouse monoclonal offering of BCA-225 is a well known clinical marker for breast carcinomas. BCA-225 expression was found to be common in adenocarcinomas of the breast (98%).3 Adenocarcinoma that metastasizes from an unknown primary site is a significant oncologic problem. When used in a panel, BCA225 may serve as a predictive marker to identify tumors of unknown origin.4

SMAD4 [EP618Y] Antibody - Biocare's rabbit monoclonal offering of SMAD4 [EP618Y] may aid prognosis through varying expression. Loss of SMAD4 correlated significantly with decreased survival in all colon cancer patients. High SMAD4 expression, however, was significantly associated with increased survival, especially in colon cancer patients. SMAD4 loss, and to a lesser extent weak expression, is strongly associated with poor survival regardless of stage.5,6

The launch of these antibodies continue Biocare Medical's long-standing history of providing novel, high-quality reagents to customers looking to advance their research and diagnostic efficiency in the laboratory. These new markers will provide a cost-effective expansion to pathologists looking to elevate clinical utility and diagnostic clarity.

