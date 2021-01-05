Biocare Medical Unveils ONCORE Pro, a Fully Automated IVD Benchtop Platform for Immunohistochemistry and In-situ Hybridization

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Biocare Medical, LLC, a leading provider of innovative immunohistochemistry (IHC) instrumentation and reagents, announces the release of the fully automated staining platform ONCORE Pro™ for IHC and ISH applications.

ONCORE Pro Fully Automated IHC & ISH Platform

The in vitro diagnostic (IVD) labeled ONCORE Pro Automated Slide Staining System is a compact powerhouse for any clinical laboratory. ONCORE Pro™ opens a world of possibilities to perform IHC, ISH, FISH, and CISH in a single compact benchtop platform. The ONCORE Pro™ processes up to 36 slides in a single run, with the ability to perform independent protocols at each slide position for high-throughput slide processing. This system will enable diagnostics laboratories, both large and small, to maximize their throughput of sample processing with optimal turn-around-time.

Slide processing is facilitated by unique reaction modules that enclose slides between a heated platform and a novel reagent containment chamber. Reagents are dispensed onto slides through a port attached to each chamber, allowing for minimal reagent usage and waste production. These unique chambers provide gentle agitation to enhance incubation throughout the staining procedure to maximize staining intensity and minimize background. The ONCORE Pro™ also accommodates simultaneous Multiplex IHC, allowing fast and efficient processing of multiple IHC markers on a single slide.

ONCORE Pro™ fully automates the staining process utilizing advanced online antigen retrieval technology, pre-optimized reagents, and ready to use antibodies to enhance laboratory workflow, increase laboratory efficiency, and reduce hands-on processing time. Solve modern-day challenges facing your laboratory now and in the future with the advanced automation of ONCORE Pro™. The platform launches with 75+ pre-optimized IHC markers and setup of the system can have the lab processing samples within 72 hours of installation. Each system is accompanied by 24/7/365 technical and field support from the trusted Biocare field services group, with combined over 50+ years of IHC and ISH experience.

"We are proud to launch the ONCORE Pro™ as a complete, fully automated benchtop IHC and ISH solution. The ONCORE Pro™ combines our exceptional reagent quality with rapid turn-around time and 36 slide capacity that modern laboratories require today," said Luis de Luzuriaga, CEO of Biocare Medical.

ONCORE Pro™ is available for immediate purchase domestically and select countries internationally. ONCORE Pro™ comes with world-class training and support from Biocare Medical's highly skilled customer care teams. For more information or to schedule a complimentary demo, please visit: www.biocare.net/oncore-pro

About Biocare Medical

Biocare Medical is a global leader in solutions for cancer research and diagnostics, providing: world-class reagents, including tissue-conserving simultaneous Multiplex antibody cocktails and detections; renowned Customer Care; and a comprehensive suite of advanced instrumentation for IHC, molecular, and histology testing. Customers include clinical anatomic pathology laboratories, pharmaceutical companies, CROs, and biotechnology companies as well as academic, government, military, and other non-profit laboratories. Biocare's reagent portfolio includes primary antibodies, Multiplex IHC, and FISH probes for target indications. Biocare also offers a unique line of polymer detections for clinical, human, and animal research that deliver high sensitivity and exceptionally low background. Biocare Medical's advanced platform offerings - intelliPATH™ and ONCORE Pro™, have been designed to meet every need from high throughput clinical diagnostics to flexible research requirements.

Press Contact:

John Steel

Director of Marketing and Ecommerce

Biocare Medical

925-822-8132

[email protected]

SOURCE Biocare Medical