BIOCARE NUTRITION LAUNCHES AT SELECT HY-VEE LOCATIONS

Targeted nutrition designed to support GLP-1 users—now easier to access than ever.

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Biocare Nutrition, the premium wellness brand redefining functional protein and digestive support, is now available at select Hy-Vee supermarket locations across the Midwest. This retail expansion brings Biocare's science-informed solutions directly to shoppers seeking nutritional support—especially those using GLP-1 medications—right in the grocery aisle.

Biocare Nutrition, the first protein beverage for GLP-1 users, now available at select Hy-Vee grocery stores. Biocare Nutrition, the first protein beverage for GLP-1 users, now available at select Hy-Vee grocery stores.

Biocare was developed to help address common challenges associated with GLP-1 use, including nausea, constipation, digestive discomfort, and fatigue. Each product is thoughtfully formulated with high-quality protein, probiotics, prebiotic fiber, and essential nutrients to support digestion, energy levels, and daily nutritional balance without adding complexity to an already demanding wellness routine.

"As more consumers turn to GLP-1 medications, there's a growing need for nutrition that actually supports the body through that journey," said Caroline Colavita, Vice President of Marketing at Biocare Nutrition. "Our products are designed to help people feel better, stay nourished, and maintain lean muscle while supporting digestive comfort and sustained energy. Partnering with Hy-Vee makes that support far more accessible."

Why Biocare at Hy-Vee Matters

GLP-1 -supportive nutrition: Helps support digestion and alleviate common side effects such as nausea, constipation, and fatigue

-supportive nutrition: Helps support digestion and alleviate common side effects such as nausea, constipation, and fatigue High-protein + functional ingredients: Supports lean muscle, gut health, and daily energy

Retail convenience: Available where customers already shop for health and wellness essentials

Science-informed formulas: Built for real people navigating modern weight-management journeys

Now available at select Hy-Vee locations, Biocare offers a seamless way to support nutrition needs—whether consumers are new to GLP-1 therapy or simply looking for smarter functional nutrition.

About Biocare Nutrition

Biocare Nutrition is a forward-thinking wellness brand focused on supporting individuals using GLP-1 medications and others seeking targeted nutritional solutions. Biocare products combine premium protein, gut-supporting ingredients, and essential nutrients to help support digestive comfort, energy, and overall nutritional balance.

About Hy-Vee

Hy-Vee, Inc. is an employee-owned supermarket chain operating more than 280 stores across the Midwest. Known for its commitment to health, wellness, and customer service, Hy-Vee offers a full range of grocery, pharmacy, and nutrition solutions.

SOURCE Robard Corporation