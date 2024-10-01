BioCare Partners with AeroSafe Global to Launch Sustainable Cold Chain Solutions

TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BioCare, a leader in specialty pharmaceutical distribution, is excited to announce its new partnership with AeroSafe Global, a pioneer in reliable, sustainable cold chain solutions. This collaboration introduces an innovative, reusable temperature-controlled shipping solution designed to minimize environmental impact while ensuring the highest standards for the safe delivery of temperature-sensitive products.

BioCare will now utilize AeroSafe Global's state-of-the-art insulated packaging for all temperature-sensitive shipments. The striking bright orange containers are engineered to maintain product integrity from our facility to the final destination, significantly reducing waste and carbon emissions. Through this partnership, BioCare aims to cut carbon emissions by an impressive 65%, reduce landfill waste by 90%, and achieve an outstanding 98.6% return rate on packaging, reinforcing its commitment to sustainability and operational excellence.

Key Benefits of the Partnership:

A Greener Tomorrow: 65% Carbon Emission Reduction

This partnership represents a significant step forward in BioCare's sustainability initiatives. By leveraging AeroSafe Global's innovative packaging solutions, we are actively contributing to a healthier planet while enhancing our logistics operations.

Operational Excellence and Efficiency

AeroSafe Global's cutting-edge packaging allows BioCare to streamline operations. By preventing temperature excursions and maintaining precise shipment conditions, we enhance efficiency and ensure timely delivery of every product, reducing errors and improving reliability.

Real-Time Tracking for Enhanced Transparency

Our new packaging solutions feature real-time shipment tracking, providing unparalleled visibility throughout the transportation process. Customers can monitor their products' journeys, ensuring they arrive safely and on time.

End-to-End Reliability: Excursion-Free Deliveries

This partnership guarantees the integrity of every shipment. By maintaining consistent temperature control, BioCare ensures that high-value, life-saving products reach the right place at the right time in optimal condition.

"We are thrilled to partner with AeroSafe Global and integrate their sustainable packaging solutions into our operations," said Chris Shaffer, VP Supply Chain & Operations at BioCare. "This collaboration underscores our commitment to sustainability, product integrity, and an improved customer experience. By adopting reusable packaging, we enhance the reliability of our temperature-sensitive deliveries while making a positive impact on the environment."

Customers will enjoy the benefits of this one-of-a-kind, hassle-free reuse program, where AeroSafe manages the recovery of their high-tech packaging solutions directly from the customer's locations with both digital and human agent support.

"We are excited to partner with BioCare to support the criticality of product safety while simultaneously positively impacting the environment," said Jay McHarg, Chief Executive Officer at AeroSafe Global. "Our cold chain service program provides the most advanced thermal packaging solutions while reducing waste and emissions, helping create a more sustainable future."

About AeroSafe Global

AeroSafe Global is a leader in biopharmaceutical cold chain tech-enabled reusable solutions, offering an innovative 'Cold Chain as a Service' model that minimizes risk, ensures compliance, and supports sustainability initiatives across the biopharma industry. Our comprehensive service includes advanced reusable thermal solutions, outsourced supply chain management, a robust visibility platform, and temperature verification, all under a seamless, pay-per-turn program.

About BioCare

BioCare, Inc. comprises BioCareSD, a leading national specialty distributor of life-saving therapies, and LogiCare3PL, a national provider of time and temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical logistics services. Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, BioCare, Inc. has been devoted to delivering specialty and therapeutic biological products since 1982.

