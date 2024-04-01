BIOCARE RELEASES THIRD WHITE PAPER OF INDUSTRY INSIGHTS SERIES ON KEY ASSETS FOR SUPERIOR PRODUCT DELIVERY

TEMPE, Ariz., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BioCare today released a white paper on the role of third-party logistics (3PL) companies in the biopharmaceutical industry. It highlights the immense responsibility biopharmaceutical companies have in developing safe and effective therapies and the critical need for efficient logistics to get these therapies to customers.

"We understand that success in the healthcare industry hinges not only on meeting logistical needs but also on aligning with our partners' unique goals and strategies," said Kevin Kissling, Vice President & General Manager at LogiCare3PL. "Our commitment to our clients is to ensure the seamless integration of therapies into the market while prioritizing quality, partnership, and flexibility every step of the way."

The white paper addresses the importance of choosing the right third-party logistics provider (3PL) for biopharmaceutical companies. 3PLs play a critical role in the success of these companies and choosing the best partner is essential for navigating the evolving pharmaceutical landscape. Selecting a 3PL goes beyond just evaluating their services and capabilities, but also finding a partner that aligns culturally and fosters a positive relationship. This includes their ability to meet the specific requirements of the therapy and commercialization strategy, their flexibility in adapting to the dynamic nature of the industry and their commitment to quality service.

A copy of the BioCare white paper, "What to Expect from a Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Company," is available here.

Over the last four decades, BioCare has delivered therapies to patients with ultra-rare, rare, and orphan diseases through partnership with manufacturers and healthcare providers. For more information, please visit www.biocare-us.com

SOURCE BioCare