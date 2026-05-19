BioCareSD Announces Strategic Partnership with WeInfuse to Expand Infusion Practice Technology Capabilities

TEMPE, Ariz., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BioCareSD, a BioCare company and national specialty pharmaceutical distributor, today announced a new partnership with WeInfuse, a leading infusion management technology platform used by providers across more than 1,300 locations nationwide. The collaboration will enable closer integration between BioCareSD and WeInfuse customers while expanding BioCareSD's technology-enabled offerings for infusion practices and pharmacies.

WeInfuse delivers a comprehensive workflow management platform for infusion providers, supporting patient management, treatment workflows, patient and margin estimation, scheduling, inventory management, and billing & claims. Through this partnership, BioCareSD will integrate closely with the WeInfuse software to streamline ordering, visibility, and coordination—helping providers operate more efficiently while staying focused on patient care.

"We're excited to partner with WeInfuse to support infusion providers with smarter, more connected technology," said Cory Shouse, CIO of BioCare. "This partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to operational excellence and to meeting customers where they are—by integrating seamlessly into the systems they already rely on."

WeInfuse offers distributor connectivity designed to simplify the procurement and fulfillment process, including electronic ordering, product availability checks, order and shipment confirmations, fulfillment status updates at both order and line levels, and shipment tracking visibility within the platform. The integration will embed BioCareSD's extensive portfolio of specialty and hard–to–source therapies directly into the WeInfuse workflow, enabling streamlined ordering, real–time visibility into product availability, and operational insights that help infusion centers and pharmacies operate more efficiently. Customers retain the flexibility to place orders either directly within the WeInfuse platform or through their existing ordering workflows outside the platform.

"By working closely with BioCareSD, we're expanding the value we deliver to our users through improved integration and coordination across the supply chain," said Bryan Johnson, WeInfuse Co-Founder. "Together, we're focused on helping infusion providers reduce complexity and improve operational visibility."

The partnership builds on BioCareSD's purpose–built, specialty–only distribution model, leveraging technology designed to strengthen alignment with customer workflows and support reliable, data–informed decision–making. As infusion practices continue to grow and evolve, the integration helps deliver a more connected experience across clinical, financial, and operational functions—enhancing efficiency while preserving the high–touch partnership and service BioCareSD is known for. With this partnership, BioCareSD continues to demonstrate its commitment to meeting customers where they want us to be, enabling seamless, integrated transactions within their existing workflows.

About BioCareSD

BioCareSD, a BioCare company, is a national specialty distributor with nearly 50 years of experience delivering life-changing specialty therapies. BioCareSD has reimagined specialty distribution focusing on trust, transparency, and operational excellence. The company provides high-touch, personalized service through a dedicated support team and 24/7/365 customer care. Its distribution model and expanding portfolio support partners in their mission to improve patients' lives. Learn more at www.biocaresd.com.

About WeInfuse

WeInfuse is the premier technology and consulting provider for infusion therapy and medication delivery in the U.S. The WeInfuse software platform powers the end-to-end workflow for infusion centers and home infusion and specialty pharmacies nationwide. WeInfuse's modern, purpose-built workflows for all sites of care allow pharmacies and providers to improve patient care and scale operations with confidence. Take the confusion out of infusion and learn more at weinfuse.com.

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SOURCE BioCareSD