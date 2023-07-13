Biocatalyst Market to Reach $2.1 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 6.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

News provided by

Allied Market Research

13 Jul, 2023, 11:36 ET

The global biocatalyst market is driven by factors such as a rise in demand from the pharmaceutical industry and increased demand for biofuel. 

PORTLAND, Ore., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Biocatalyst Market by Source (Plant, Animal, Microorganism), By Type (Oxidoreductases, Transferases, Hydrolases, and Others), By End-Use Industry (pharmaceutical, food & beverage, water treatment, biofuel, and others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032." According to the report, the global biocatalyst industry was valued at $1.1 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $2.1 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2032.

Request PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/108160

Prime Determinants of Growth:

The global biocatalyst market is driven by factors such as a rise in demand from the pharmaceutical industry and increased demand for biofuel. However, biocatalyst adoption in the chemicals sector has been relatively slower due to technical and economic constraints. This factor hinders the growth of the biocatalyst market. On the other hand, a rise in demand from emerging countries will create lucrative opportunities for the market in the coming year.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2023–2032

Base Year

2022

Market Size in 2022

$1.1 Billion

Market Size in 2032

$2.1 Billion

CAGR

6.7 %

No. of Pages in Report

372

Segments Covered

Source, Type, End-Use Industry, and Region

Drivers 

A rise in demand from the pharmaceutical industry

Increased demand for biofuel

Opportunities

Increase in demand from emerging countries

Restraints

Limited application of biocatalyst


Micro-organism-based biocatalyst segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period-

By source, the micro-organism segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than three-fourths of the global biocatalyst market revenue, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. The use of microorganism-based biocatalysts offers several advantages over traditional chemical catalysts. They are often more specific, efficient, and environmentally friendly. However, the animal-based biocatalyst segment would display the fastest CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2032, owing to increased demand from the food and beverage industry.

Procure Complete Report (372 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://bit.ly/3D89EK5

The hydrolases segment to maintains its leadership status during the forecast period-

By type, the hydrolases segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global biocatalyst market revenue and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Hydrolases have numerous industrial applications. For example, they are used in the production of biofuels, where enzymes like cellulases and hemicelluloses are utilized to break down plant biomass into fermentable sugars. On the other hand, the transferases segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. Transferases are extensively used in biotechnology and pharmaceutical research for a wide range of applications. They are essential in studying enzymatic reactions, protein modifications, and drug metabolism.

The food and beverage segment to rule the roost by 2032-

By end-use industry, the food and beverage segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, garnering more than one-third of the global biocatalyst market revenue, and is projected to rule the roost by 2032. In baking, biocatalysts such as amylases and lipases are used to break down starches and fats, respectively, leading to improved dough texture, increased volume, and enhanced crust properties. Enzymes also help extend the shelf life of baked goods by preventing retrogradation, which is the recrystallization of starch molecules. However, the biofuel segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2032. Biofuels offer an attractive alternative to fossil fuels and help reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Increased demand for biofuels has been driven by several factors, including growing concerns about climate change, the need for energy security, and the desire to reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period-

By region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global biocatalyst market and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The same region would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. China is one of the largest consumers of biocatalysts in the Asia-Pacific region. The country has a well-established biotechnology industry and is actively investing in research and development of biocatalyst technologies. Biocatalysts are extensively used in China's pharmaceutical industry to produce APIs and pharmaceutical intermediates.

Leading Market Players: -

  • DSM
  • BASF SE
  • CODEXIS, INC.
  • AB ENZYMES
  • AMANO ENZYME INC.
  • NOVOZYMES
  • BIOCATALYSTS
  • LONZA
  • PROZOMIX LIMITED
  • DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global biocatalyst market. These players have adopted different strategies, such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others, to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolios, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario. 

Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/biocatalyst-market/purchase-options


Similar Reports:

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free):
+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
[email protected]
Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com 
Blog: https://www.newsguards.com/ Follow Us on | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube |

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/3950895/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg 

SOURCE Allied Market Research

Also from this source

Aluminum Foil Market to Reach $44.7 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 5.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wire and Cable Market Expected to Reach $323.8 Billion, Globally, By 2032 at 4.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.