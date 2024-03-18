BioCatch Announces 2024 Fraud and Financial Crime Community Intelligence Tour

Circuit Covers 11 Countries on Three Continents, Assembling Fraud, AML, Risk, Compliance, and Cyber Practitioners and Execs to Exchange Localized Threat Intel and Mitigation Strategies

TEL AVIV, Israel and NEW YORK, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BioCatch, the global leader in digital-fraud detection and financial-crime prevention powered by behavioral biometric intelligence, today unveiled dates and guest speakers for its 2024 series of Threat Talk Live, Fraud Fighters, and Connect Live events.

"Every one of the sessions on our Community Intelligence Tour offers a unique opportunity to exchange ideas and best practices with the world's leaders in combatting fraud and financial crime," BioCatch Chief Marketing Officer Jonathan Daly said. "According to our customers and prospects, nowhere else will you find this kind of fraud-fighting brain power, experience, and expertise gathered in the same room. The strategies shared and devised in these sessions set the industry standard."

Threat Talk Live:

Threat Talk Live brings together area retail banks and industry fraud-fighters to exchange ideas and discuss the local fraud and financial crime landscape, exploring the latest strategies financial institutions might implement to combat the rising threats of scams and money-laundering with the aid of thought-leading guest speakers.

This year's Threat Talk Live series places a particular emphasis on cyber-fusion and the convergence of fraud and anti-money-laundering (AML) teams, stressing the advantages of embracing a holistic approach to fighting fraud and financial crime.

March 26 : Threat Talk Live Paris, Financial Crime Meetup

: Threat Talk Live Paris, Financial Crime Meetup April 9 : Threat Talk Live Amsterdam, virtual Financial Crime Meetup

Threat Talk Live Amsterdam, virtual Financial Crime Meetup April 11 : Threat Talk Live Scottsdale, Fraud Intelligence Briefing

Threat Talk Live Scottsdale, Fraud Intelligence Briefing April 17 : Threat Talk Live Toronto, Fraud Intelligence Briefing

Threat Talk Live Toronto, Fraud Intelligence Briefing April 19 : Threat Talk Live Mumbai, Fraud Intelligence Briefing

Threat Talk Live Mumbai, Fraud Intelligence Briefing April 23 : Threat Talk Live Copenhagen, Financial Crime Meetup

Threat Talk Live Copenhagen, Financial Crime Meetup April 30 : Threat Talk Live Frankfurt, Financial Crime Meetup

Threat Talk Live Frankfurt, Financial Crime Meetup May 8 : Threat Talk Live Miami, Fraud Intelligence Briefing

Threat Talk Live Miami, Fraud Intelligence Briefing May 21 : Threat Talk Live Zurich, Financial Crime Meetup

Threat Talk Live Zurich, Financial Crime Meetup June 27 : Threat Talk Live Dubai, Financial Crime Meetup

Stay tuned for the addition of more 2024 Threat Talk Live sessions in Chicago, São Paulo, and other cities. You can find those events and request to attend any Threat Talk Live session by clicking here.

Fraud Fighters:

Led by the BioCatch Global Advisory team, Fraud Fighters assembles a consortium of anti-fraud analysts, thought-leaders, and BioCatch customers to discuss the world's most critical fraud threats and the most effective ways to combat them.

March 19: Fraud Fighters London

Fraud Fighters London April 16 : Fraud Fighters Madrid

Fraud Fighters Madrid April 18 : Fraud Fighters Mumbai

Fraud Fighters Mumbai May 16 : Fraud Fighters Charlotte

To request to attend any of our 2024 Fraud Fighters events, click here.

Connect Live:

BioCatch's Connect Live offers our customers and other industry executives a unique opportunity to collaborate in a closed-door setting. At this private forum, they can discuss and share the latest trends influencing investment in AML, cyber security, fraud-prevention, customer identity and access management (CIAM), and more.

"One of the biggest advantages fraud fighters have over the criminals they hunt is the ability to get together in person to trade information and learn from each other," said Trace Fooshee, a strategic advisor in the fraud and AML practice at Datos Insights and a keynote speaker at NYC's 2023 Connect Live summit. "Events like BioCatch Connect help foster that community for banks and financial institutions by offering an opportunity for them to share their experiences openly and discuss strategies that promote customer safety."

May 9: Connect Live London

Connect Live London Sept. 23-24: Connect Live Mexico

Connect Live Mexico Sept. 26: Connect Live NYC

To request to attend any of our 2024 Connect Live events, click here.

About BioCatch:

BioCatch stands at the forefront of digital fraud detection, pioneering behavioral biometric intelligence grounded in advanced cognitive science and machine learning. BioCatch analyzes thousands of user interactions to support a digital banking environment where identity, trust, and ease coexist. Today, more than 30 of the world's largest 100 banks and more than 180 total financial institutions rely on BioCatch Connect™ to combat fraud, facilitate digital transformation, and grow customer relationships. BioCatch's Client Innovation Board, an industry-led initiative featuring American Express, Barclays, Citi Ventures, HSBC, and National Australia Bank, collaborates to pioneer creative and innovative ways to leverage customer relationships for fraud prevention. With more than a decade of data analysis, 90 registered patents, and unmatched expertise, BioCatch continues to lead innovation to address future challenges. For more information, please visit www.biocatch.com.

