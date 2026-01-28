BioCatch finishes 2025 with best quarter in company history

Closes more than $20 million in new ARR in fourth quarter alone

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BioCatch, which prevents fraud and financial crime by recognizing patterns in human behavior, recorded its highest-grossing quarter in company history in Q4 2025, surpassing $20 million in new annual recurring revenue (ARR) for the quarter, while exceeding $185 million in ARR. The company welcomed 90 new customers in 2025, including Wells Fargo. Three of the four largest banks by assets in the United States now use BioCatch solutions.

The company's mid-market partner business grew its ARR by 60% in 2025, onboarding more than 70 new community banks and credit unions through the Alkami platform alone. BioCatch also signed new partnerships with Alloy, Tyfone, and Nasdaq Verafin and expects more mid-market expansion throughout 2026 and beyond.

Company ARR in the Asia Pacific region grew by 40% in 2025, ARR in Mexico increased by more than 50%, and ARR in Spain by 89%. Nearly half of all the company's ARR for the year came from new customers.

"BioCatch's growth is proof that trust is becoming the defining currency of modern banking," BioCatch CEO Gadi Mazor said. "Financial institutions today navigate expanding and evolving regulatory pressure, the proliferation and growing sophistication of AI-powered fraud, rising consumer expectations for seamless digital experiences, and the scaling of attacks at the hands of organized crime. Success in this environment demands operational clarity, the ability to adapt quickly, and a fundamentally new approach to trust. As we look to 2026 and beyond, BioCatch will continue to push the boundaries of innovation to redefine how the world prevents fraud and financial crime."

Other milestones achieved in 2025 include:

About BioCatch:

BioCatch prevents fraud and financial crime by recognizing patterns in human behavior, continuously collecting more than 3,000 anonymized data points – keystroke and mouse activity, touch screen behavior, physical device attributes, and more – as people interact with their digital banking platforms. With these inputs, BioCatch's AI and machine-learning models reveal patterns in user behavior and provide device intelligence that, together, distinguish the criminal from the legitimate. The company's Customer Innovation Board – an industry-led initiative in partnership with American Express, Barclays, Citi Ventures, HSBC, Macquarie Bank, National Australia Bank, and others – collaborates to pioneer innovative ways of leveraging customer relationships for improved fraud detection. Today, more than 30 of the world's largest 100 banks and 340 total financial institutions deploy BioCatch solutions, analyzing 17 billion user sessions per month and protecting more than 660 million people on more than 1.6 billion devices around the world from fraud and financial crime.

