BioCatch Relies on Redis Enterprise to Protect 70 Million+ Users with Game-Changing Behavioral Biometrics

"Redis Enterprise just works," said Dekel Shavit, VP of operations and CISO at BioCatch. "We no longer need to worry about anything related to data at scale or try to anticipate the future infrastructure requirements of an ever-changing market 24 months in advance."

BioCatch, the global leader in behavioral biometrics, set out to redesign its technology stack and began this transformation with Redis Enterprise, which is known for its ease of implementation and exceptionally high performance. Redis Enterprise became the centerpiece and remains the only stateful component of BioCatch's redesigned stack today. Redis Enterprise VPC serves an average of three terabytes of data and 200 million keys at any given moment to the many microservices that power the company's applications. The biometrics company runs a few other databases alongside Redis Enterprise, including Microsoft SQL Server, Apache Cassandra and Apache Impala, but has been migrating more and more data into Redis Enterprise.

Shavit adds: "We looked to Redis Enterprise for caching initially, but quickly discovered that it is really good as a database—not just a simple database, but also a system configuration database. Most of our data now resides in Redis Enterprise because it's always available and it's always highly responsive, no matter how you query it."

As BioCatch continues to scale and market demand for their innovative solution evolves, Shavit and team are also preparing to add additional Redis Enterprise capabilities -- including Redis on Flash and active-active geo-distribution to not only reduce infrastructure costs, but also improve the timely sharing of fraudulent behavior profiles so that insights gleaned from one region can quickly and automatically benefit all regions.

"BioCatch is tackling a highly complicated set of data issues in its groundbreaking approach to solving biometrics challenges," said Oren Yaqobi, VP customer success, of Redis Labs. "At the same time, given the seriousness and critical nature of the time-sensitive information BioCatch is tasked with managing and disseminating globally, it is of the utmost importance that they have solutions in their stack that are highly available and always at peak performance, no questions asked. That's where we believe Redis Labs is best equipped to help now and as they continue to scale exponentially into the future."

You can find the full case study here: https://redislabs.com/docs/biocatch-relies-redis-enterprise-protect-70-million-users-game-changing-behavioral-biometrics/

