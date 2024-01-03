BioCentriq® Announces the Successful Completion of $29.2M Series A Further Strengthening Cell Therapy Contract Development and Manufacturing Services

News provided by

BioCentriq, Inc.

03 Jan, 2024, 07:15 ET

NEWARK, N.J., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BioCentriq®, a global cell-based therapy Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), proudly announces the successful completion of its latest round of fundraising, securing $29.2M in capital investment. The funding round marks a significant milestone in BioCentriq's mission to accelerate delivery of innovative cell therapies by translating, optimizing, and scaling processes for GMP manufacture.

Continue Reading

With this infusion of capital, BioCentriq is poised to further accelerate its innovative capabilities in providing end-to-end solutions for cell therapy development and manufacturing. The funds will be strategically deployed to enhance BioCentriq's state-of-the-art facilities, invest in advanced technologies, and expand its talented team of experts to meet the increasing demand for scalable cell therapy solutions.

"We are thrilled to announce the successful completion of our latest fundraising round, which reflects the confidence of our investors in BioCentriq's vision and capabilities," said James Park, BioCentriq Interim CEO and Chairman of the Board. "This capital injection positions us strongly to continue driving innovation in cell therapy development, enabling our partners to bring transformative treatments to patients around the world."

As a global leader in the cell therapy CDMO space, BioCentriq remains committed to supporting its partners in advancing life-changing therapies from concept to clinic. The company's comprehensive suite of services includes process development, manufacturing, and analytical testing ensuring seamless and efficient development of cell-based therapies for diverse therapeutic areas.

The successful fundraising round comes at a pivotal time in the cell therapy landscape, with increasing interest and investment. BioCentriq is well-positioned to capitalize on this momentum, leveraging its expanded resources to further propel advancements in cell-based therapeutic development and manufacturing.

About BioCentriq

BioCentriq is a global leader in cell therapy Contract Development and Manufacturing, with a proven track record successfully transferring, developing, and manufacturing GMP drug product for use in clinical trials. With state-of-the-art facilities, advanced technologies, and a team of experienced professionals, BioCentriq is dedicated to advancing innovation in cell therapy and supporting its partners to bring life-changing treatments to patients worldwide.

Press Contact:
Jennifer Manning, M.P.A.
Chief Commercial Officer
[email protected]

SOURCE BioCentriq, Inc.

Also from this source

BioCentriq® Expands its Executive Leadership Team with Appointment of Jennifer Manning as Chief Commercial Officer

BioCentriq® Expands its Executive Leadership Team with Appointment of Jennifer Manning as Chief Commercial Officer

BioCentriq, a cell therapy CDMO (contract development and manufacturing organization), announced today the appointment of Jennifer Manning, MPA, as...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Venture Capital

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.