BioCentriq® Expands its Executive Leadership Team with Appointment of Jennifer Manning as Chief Commercial Officer

News provided by

BioCentriq, Inc.

03 Oct, 2023, 08:45 ET

NEWARK, N.J., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BioCentriq, a cell therapy CDMO (contract development and manufacturing organization), announced today the appointment of Jennifer Manning, MPA, as its Chief Commercial Officer, effective October 3, 2023.

Continue Reading

"We are thrilled to welcome Jennifer to the BioCentriq leadership team," said BioCentriq Founder and CEO Haro Hartounian, Ph.D. "Jennifer is a driven and energetic leader with a track record of building high-performing business development teams. She brings a wealth of expertise that will be instrumental in driving BioCentriq's growth and success. Jennifer's leadership, long-term vision, and dedication to fostering strategic partnerships align perfectly with our mission to accelerate the development and manufacture of life-changing immunotherapies."

Ms. Manning added, "I am honored and excited to join the BioCentriq leadership team. This opportunity complements my passion for innovation and my deep personal commitment to providing groundbreaking treatments to patients. With proven expertise in allogeneic and autologous process development and a demonstrated track record of successfully manufacturing and releasing clinical drug product, the BioCentriq team and its partners are well positioned to shape the future of cell therapy and make a significant, and lasting impact on healthcare and patients' lives."

Jennifer's 25 years of life sciences experience spans biotech and CDMO companies. Most recently, Ms. Manning served as the SVP of Global Strategic Partnerships at the Center for Breakthrough Medicines (CBM). Before joining CBM, she held the position of Executive Director, Commercial Development at Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies, where she was responsible for building and leading the North American Advanced Therapies commercial development team.

Earlier in her career, Ms. Manning held commercial roles of increasing responsibility at Lonza, Alcami Corporation, Patheon, and DSM Biologics. She played a pivotal role during the commercial launch of Human Genome Science's BENLYSTA® and spent 14 years at Abbott Laboratories (now AbbVie), where she was heavily involved in the successful launch and commercialization of HUMIRA®.

Ms. Manning holds a Bachelor of Arts in Biological Sciences from Clemson University and a Master of Public Administration in Health Policy and Management from New York University. Additionally, she serves as a Strategic Advisory Board member for Kyttaro Therapeutics.

About BioCentriq®

BioCentriq is an established and highly collaborative boutique cell therapy CDMO. The company has been successfully manufacturing drug product for use in Phase 1 clinical trials since 2022. In June 2023, BioCentriq launched its LEAP Advanced Therapy Platform, designed to help cell therapy developers move from contract to clinic in as little as six months. With industry-recognized scientists, engineers, analysts, and manufacturing specialists, along with established quality systems and modern infrastructure, BioCentriq is a proven strategic partner for the development and manufacturing of both autologous and allogeneic cell therapy products. The company was purchased by GC of South Korea for $73 million in May 2022.

To learn more, please visit www.biocentriq.com and follow us for updates on LinkedIn.

SOURCE BioCentriq, Inc.

Also from this source

BioCentriq® and Kytopen® Expand Partnership to Expedite Impact of Transformative Gene-Editing Technology on Cell Therapy Manufacturing

BioCentriq® Launches LEAP™ Advanced Therapy Platform with Proven Assets and Expertise that Help Early-Stage BioTech Companies Reach Patients in Record Time

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.