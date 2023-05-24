BioCentriq to Unveil LEAP™ Advanced Therapy Platform During CEO Presentation at the 29th Annual ISCT Annual Event in Paris, France on June 1, 2023

NEWARK, N.J., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BioCentriq®, a strategic CDMO (contract development and manufacturing organization) specializing in cell therapy announced today that CEO of BioCentriq, Haro Hartounian, Ph.D. will be presenting at the International Society for Cell & Gene Therapy (ISCT) 29th annual event taking place at the Paris Convention Center in Paris, France May 31 - June 3, 2023.

Dr. Hartounian will update the industry on how BioCentriq is helping early-stage biotech companies with promising candidates get to clinic faster. During his session, Dr. Hartounian will unveil BioCentriq's new proprietary LEAP™ advanced therapy platform which provides a path for early-stage biotech companies to leverage proven expertise and assets to reach patients in record time.

"BioCentriq has made incredible advances focused on increasing the speed at which we can move to help early-stage biotech companies with promising therapeutics begin treating patients," said Haro Hartounian, Ph.D. and CEO of BioCentriq. "Sponsors who leverage BioCentriq's new LEAP™ platform can receive IND clearance and clinical supplies for use in human trials in as short as six months from project initiation."

Attendees at the event in Paris can see BioCentriq's presentation on Thursday June 1st, 2023, at 3:15 pm in the global showcase theater located in the exhibit hall.

Principal NK Cell Scientist Pankaj Mishra will also present a poster from BioCentriq in the process development and manufacturing category entitled Large-scale biomanufacturing platform to produce high-quality, therapeutically relevant NK cells using the LEAP-NK™ Platform.

The results of the study displayed in the poster suggest that BioCentriq's LEAP-NK™ platform utilizing propriety feeder cell lines can enhance expansion of NK cells >12,000 fold. BioCentriq's poster presentation can be viewed during Session 2 on Thursday June 1 from 6:00pm to 7:30pm in the poster hall.

In addition to attending BioCentriq's global showcase or poster presentation, event attendees can meet with representatives from BioCentriq at Booth #50 in the exhibit hall. Team members on site include David Smith, Ph.D., VP of Development, Alex Klarer, VP of Strategy and Innovation and Chathuranga DeSilva, Ph.D., Senior Director of Business Development.

About BioCentriq

BioCentriq is a full-service, collaborative CDMO for cell and gene therapy, focusing on all stages of process development and clinical manufacturing. It was purchased by GC of South Korea for $73M. With over 90 scientists, engineers, analysts, and manufacturing specialists, the company has established quality systems and the infrastructure required to support the release of autologous and allogeneic drug products. BioCentriq has been manufacturing drug products for use in human clinical trials since 2022. For more information, visit BioCentriq.com.

