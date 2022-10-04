BioCentriq's CEO to Present at ARM's Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa, October 11-13, 2022

Topics Include the Bottlenecks in Personnel Capabilities and Facilities, Preclinical Pipeline Driving Capacity and Workforce Requirements, and Downstream Requirements

NEWARK, N.J., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioCentriq, Inc.—a New Jersey-based, cell and gene therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO)—announced today that its CEO, Haro Hartounian, Ph.D., will be a featured speaker at the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine's Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa, held October 11-13 in Carlsbad, California and livestreamed globally.

BioCentriq's CEO will be part of The Future of CDMO Networks in Cell and Gene Therapy Workshop on Wednesday, October 12.

Organized by the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine, the Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa is a three-day conference highlighting technical and clinical achievements over the past 12 months in the areas of cell therapy, gene therapy, gene editing, tissue engineering, and broader regenerative medicine technologies.

BioCentriq CEO Haro Hartounian, Ph.D. will be part of The Future of CDMO Networks in Cell and Gene Therapy Workshop on Wednesday, October 12, 7:45am–8:45 am, discussing the bottlenecks in personnel capabilities and facilities, preclinical pipeline driving capacity and workforce requirements, and downstream requirements.

Dr. Hartounian will be on stage alongside the workshop's chair, Amritha Jaishankar, Ph.D., Executive Director at MSCRF, and other speakers, including Eytan Abraham, Ph.D., Vice President, Business Head of Cell, Gene and Nucleic Acids Franchises at Resilience; Abla Creasey, Ph.D., Vice President, Therapeutics Development at California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM); Alan Moore, Chief Strategy Officer at Center for Breakthrough Medicines; and Nicholas Ostrout, Ph.D., Senior Advisor, Cell and Gene Therapy Corporate Strategy at Charles River Laboratories.

"I'm honored to be part of this leading conference in the regenerative medicine sector and to discuss the future of CDMO's in cell and gene therapy alongside such esteemed experts. As we constantly evolve and advance our offerings as a CMDO, BioCentriq is proud to be involved in the development and manufacturing of these much-needed therapeutics," said Haro Hartounian, Ph.D.

Dr. Hartounian will also be giving BioCentriq's company presentation on Tuesday, October 11 at 9:30am in the Oxford Biomedica Ballroom and will discuss all of BioCentriq's advanced services as a leading CDMO in cell and gene therapy. Attendees can look forward to learning about BioCentriq's multiple GMP and process development facilities, in-house analytical method development capabilities, Hybrid Team Model, and more.



About BioCentriq®

BioCentriq is a full-service, New Jersey-based CDMO for cell and gene therapy, focusing on all stages of process development and clinical manufacturing. The company specializes in autologous and allogeneic cell therapies as well as viral vector process development and manufacturing and has expertise in a variety of cell and vector types. For more information, visit BioCentriq.com.

