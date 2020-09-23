Biocept Announces the Award of Japanese Patent for Primer-Switch Mutation Detection and Amplification Improvement Platform Used to Detect Rare Cell Mutations in Tissue, Blood and Cerebrospinal Fluid

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Biocept, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIOC), a leading commercial provider of liquid biopsy tests designed to provide physicians with clinically actionable information to improve the outcomes of patients, announces the award of Japanese Patent No. 6734887, entitled METHODS FOR DETECTING NUCLEIC ACID SEQUENCE VARIANTS. The patent provides intellectual property protection for the Primer-Switch technology, which is useful for the detection of rare mutations, including cancer biomarkers, found in tissue, blood and cerebrospinal fluid using circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) analysis through real-time PCR and associated analysis methods, including next-generation sequencing (NGS).

This is the third issued patent for the Primer-Switch technology as Biocept pursues worldwide patent protection for this technology. The Primer-Switch technology provides a method for specifically enriching patient specimens for oncogene mutations of interest. Additionally, the Primer-Switch technology can be used to enhance the performance and specificity of the PCR method, which is the most widely used amplification approach in research and molecular diagnostics, including clinical applications. Biocept holds certain rights to the Primer-Switch technology within the field of clinical oncology.

"The Primer-Switch detection and amplification platform has the potential to find rare mutations in PCR reactions, which is highly useful when there is a need to detect rare genetic events or when more precise PCR amplification reactions are desired or required," Michael Nall, Biocept's President and CEO. "This technology builds upon the ability to detect rare genetic events which is the key target in our Target Selector™ ctDNA assays. We continue to expand our intellectual property portfolio to protect this method that differentiates Biocept from others in the liquid biopsy space."

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company with commercialized assays for lung, breast, gastric, colorectal and prostate cancers, and melanoma. The Company uses its proprietary liquid biopsy technology to provide physicians with clinically actionable information for treating and monitoring patients diagnosed with cancer. The Company's patented Target Selector™ liquid biopsy technology platform captures and analyzes tumor-associated molecular markers in both circulating tumor cells (CTCs) and in circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA). With thousands of tests performed, the platform has demonstrated the ability to identify cancer mutations and alterations to inform physicians about a patient's disease and therapeutic options. In addition, Biocept recently added COVID-19 testing to support efforts to fight the pandemic. For additional information, please visit www.biocept.com.

