Biocept Expands its Pathology Partnership Offering for Liquid Biopsy with the Addition of Several Key Services

SAN DIEGO, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC), a leading commercial provider of liquid biopsy tests designed to provide physicians with clinically actionable information to improve the outcomes of patients diagnosed with cancer, announces that it has expanded its pathology partnership platform, EmpowerTCTM, to now offer local pathologists the ability to analyze prognostic and predictive markers on CTCs from a liquid biopsy using immunocytochemistry (ICC) methods. This new offering, in addition to an expanded biomarker menu, supplements the previous capabilities of Biocept's proprietary pathology partnership platform to analyze liquid biopsy biomarkers using fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) methods.

"Unlike other liquid biopsy services, Biocept's pathology partnership service enables me to incorporate cutting-edge liquid biopsy technology into my practice so I can remain closely connected to the laboratory results supporting the care of our patients with cancer," said Anthony M. Magliocco, MD, FRCPC, FCAP, Co-founder and President of Protean BioDiagnostics, Inc. "I am looking forward to evaluating the Company's expanded service capabilities to potentially yield more information about our patients' disease, and the ability to personalize treatment based on the dynamic biomarker information that can be obtained from a liquid biopsy."

"We are extremely pleased to begin offering our enhanced EmpowerTC v2.0 service to our customers, as these new tools and technologies are designed to enable local pathologists access to liquid biopsy and the ability to remain in the continuum of care with their patients," said Edwin Hendrick, Chief Commercial Officer of Biocept. "We believe that our pathology partnership platform distinguishes Biocept from other liquid biopsy services, and we plan to continue to innovate and launch additional markers to expand this service further in the future."

About Biocept's Pathology Partnership Offering

Biocept's EmpowerTC offering provides liquid biopsy services to pathologists, thereby extending our partners' breadth of laboratory offerings. This offering empowers pathologists to combine their skills, knowledge and experience with Biocept's patented and proprietary liquid biopsy platform technology. For more information about Biocept's EmpowerTC testing service, please contact Biocept Customer Services at 888.332.7729.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company with commercialized assays for lung, breast, gastric, colorectal and prostate cancers, and melanoma. The Company uses its proprietary liquid biopsy technology to provide physicians with information for treating and monitoring patients diagnosed with cancer. The Company's patented Target Selector™ liquid biopsy technology platform captures and analyzes tumor-associated molecular markers in both CTCs and in plasma (ctDNA). With thousands of tests performed, the platform has demonstrated the ability to identify cancer mutations and alterations to inform physicians about a patient's disease and therapeutic options. For additional information, please visit www.biocept.com .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. To the extent that statements in this release are not strictly historical, including without limitation statements as to our ability to improve the outcomes of patients diagnosed with cancer, the potential clinical utility of our proprietary technology platform and our ability to innovate and launch additional markers to expand our EmpowerTC offering , such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous risk factors as set forth in our Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings. The effects of such risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this release. We do not plan to update any such forward-looking statements and expressly disclaim any duty to update the information contained in this press release except as required by law. Readers are advised to review our filings with the SEC, which can be accessed over the Internet at the SEC's website located at www.sec.gov .

Contact:

LHA Investor Relations

Jody Cain

Jcain@lhai.com

310-691-7100

SOURCE Biocept, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.biocept.com

