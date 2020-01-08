Biocept, Inc. Awarded United States Patent for the Use of Antibodies in Combination with Any Solid Surface to Detect Any Target Cell of Interest - from Any Sample Type

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Biocept, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIOC), a leading commercial provider of molecular offerings designed to provide physicians with clinically actionable information to improve the outcomes of patients diagnosed with cancer, announces that it has been awarded U.S. Patent No. 10,527,611 titled, DEVICES AND METHODS OF CELL CAPTURE AND ANALYSIS from the United States Patent and Trademarks Office (USPTO). The newly issued patent covers devices for the detection of cells of interest, including circulating tumor cells (CTCs), that are shed into the bloodstream by solid tumors where an antibody, or mixture of antibodies, and any solid surface are used for cell capture, detection, and analysis. This patent includes any biological sample type of interest and includes the use of single antibodies or cocktails of antibodies.

"The granting of this patent broadly expands Biocept's intellectual property estate for capturing and detecting cells of interest using antibodies, which combines nicely with our patented microchannel and cell staining platforms," said Lyle Arnold, Ph.D., Biocept's Chief Scientific Officer. "This allowed patent also interfaces very well with our other patented technologies that include a blood collect tube, and ctDNA analysis platforms for aiding patient treatment decisions."

The device claims covered by this issued patent broadly cover the use of antibodies for the capture and detection of target cells of interest on any solid surface. This includes CTCs, as well as any other cell of interest. Combined with the company's patented microchannel and cell staining platform technologies, Biocept now has patented the capability to enable the capture of any cell of interest, including very rare cells, that may be present in blood and any other biological sample type.

Michael Nall, Biocept's President and CEO, added, "We continue to lead the way in innovation for liquid biopsy technology, and this latest patent demonstrates our leadership in creating new methodologies to identify potential cancer cells, or cells of any type for that matter. We are very proud of our innovations in the industry and look forward to sharing future applications for this patented technology to capture cellular targets in biological fluids, even when found in very small quantities."

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company with commercialized assays for lung, breast, gastric, colorectal and prostate cancers, and melanoma. The Company uses its proprietary liquid biopsy technology to provide physicians with clinically actionable information for treating and monitoring patients diagnosed with cancer. The Company's patented Target Selector™ liquid biopsy technology platform captures and analyzes tumor-associated molecular markers in both circulating tumor cells (CTCs) and in circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA). With thousands of tests performed, the platform has demonstrated the ability to identify cancer mutations and alterations to inform physicians about a patient's disease and therapeutic options. For additional information, please visit www.biocept.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. To the extent that statements in this release are not strictly historical, including without limitation statements as to future applications of our technologies, and the ability of our tests to provide clinically actionable information to oncologist and their patients, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous risk factors as set forth in our Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings. The effects of such risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this release. We do not plan to update any such forward-looking statements and expressly disclaim any duty to update the information contained in this press release except as required by law. Readers are advised to review our filings with the SEC, which can be accessed over the Internet at the SEC's website located at sec.gov.

