Biocept Obtains Japanese Patent for its Target Selector Oncogene Mutation Enrichment and Detection Platform

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC), a leading commercial provider of liquid biopsy tests designed to provide physicians with clinically actionable information to improve the outcomes of patients diagnosed with cancer, announces that it has been granted Japanese Patent No. 6404118, entitled METHODS FOR DETECTING NUCLEIC ACID SEQUENCE VARIANTS. The patent provides intellectual property protection for the Company's Switch-Blocker technology which is core to Biocept's Target Selector™ assays for analysis using real-time PCR, Sanger sequencing and next-generation sequencing.

"This latest patent further expands the global intellectual property position for Biocept's rare mutation detection technology, which already includes patents in the US, China, Australia, and Europe," said Lyle Arnold, Ph.D., Biocept's Chief Scientific Officer. "Our Switch-Blocker technology enables the ultra-sensitive detection of rare genetic events, and is particularly useful for detecting and monitoring rare cancer-associated mutations and alterations for use in Biocept's liquid biopsy assays. This technology works with Biocept's other technologies for blood collection and CTC capture and analysis."

Michael Nall, Biocept's President and CEO, added, "An important strategic initiative is to continue to expand our patent protection around the world, and this new patent strengthens the opportunity for Biocept to develop business in major global markets such as Japan. We now have 30 issued patents for our core technologies, and we intend to leverage our intellectual property position in new territories as opportunities arise."

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company with commercialized assays for lung, breast, gastric, colorectal and prostate cancers, and melanoma. The Company leverages its proprietary liquid biopsy technology to provide physicians with clinically actionable information for treating and monitoring patients diagnosed with cancer. Biocept's patented Target Selector™ liquid biopsy technology platforms capture and analyze tumor-associated molecular markers on circulating tumor cells (CTCs) and in circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA). With thousands of tests performed, the platform has demonstrated the ability to identify cancer mutations and alterations to inform physicians about a patient's disease and therapeutic options. For additional information, please visit www.biocept.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend" or "project," or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. To the extent that statements in this news release are not strictly historical, including, without limitation, statements as to our ability to improve the outcomes of cancer patients, our ability to develop business in major global markets such as Japan and to leverage our intellectual property position in new territories , the utility and effectiveness of our intellectual property protections, and our ability to broaden and leverage our intellectual property in the future, , such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous risk factors as set forth in our Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings. The effects of such risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. We do not plan to update any such forward-looking statements and expressly disclaim any duty to update the information contained in this press release except as required by law. Readers are advised to review our filings with the SEC at www.sec.gov

Investor Contact : Media Contact: LHA Trevelino/Keller Jody Cain Colleen Murphy Jcain@lhai.com cmurphy@trevelinokeller.com 310-691-7100 404-214-0722, Ext. 109

SOURCE Biocept, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.biocept.com

