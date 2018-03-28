Biocept Reports 2017 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results

"Revenues for 2017 increased 57% over 2016, as we capitalized on relationships with health plans and reaped the rewards of improved billing and collection processes to increase reimbursement for our Target Selector liquid biopsy tests, which contributed to our ability to successfully change to accrual-based revenue recognition," said Michael Nall, President and CEO of Biocept. "In addition, during 2017 we expanded our capacity, generated clinical data, validated more test offerings, grew our salesforce and increased the number of new customers compared to 2016."

"Billable sample volume for 2017 increased 7% over the prior year. Due to a slight decline in year-over-year sample volume for the fourth quarter, we have taken actions to refine our sales strategy that have resulted in a return to sample volume growth so far in the first quarter of 2018. Specifically, we evaluated billable sample volume by geography and are replacing or repositioning our sales professionals in underperforming territories. We also are placing more focus on our Empower TC™ program, which is the only liquid biopsy offering that includes pathologists in the decision chain. Initial acceptance of this program has been strong with several major healthcare institutions agreeing to use our service. We anticipate this program will gain further traction with additional large clients and together with other recent developments will support growth," he added.

"Earlier today, we announced a collaboration with Thermo Fisher Scientific that gives us access to their proprietary Oncomine™ molecular oncology assay panel and the ability to team up to market companion diagnostic products and services to pharmaceutical companies. We also intend to validate their panel in our CLIA laboratory and to become a Thermo Fisher liquid biopsy Center of Excellence. Importantly, our agreement includes the potential to develop additional products and services through the combination of technologies from both companies.

"We anticipate benefits from new evidence-based treatment guidelines jointly issued by four prominent clinical associations pertaining to the use of liquid biopsy testing in patients with lung cancer. These guidelines call for using liquid biopsy at the time of cancer diagnosis or recurrence when tissue is inadequate or unavailable, as well as for patients who fail first-line targeted therapy and must be reassessed for second-line targeted treatment. The new recommendations further validate the clinical utility of liquid biopsy and its benefits for rapidly obtaining information about a patient's tumor while reducing the risk of invasive tissue biopsies. We are leveraging these guidelines into our commercial programs," Mr. Nall concluded.

Review of 2017 and Recent Accomplishments

Commercial Programs and Distribution Agreements

Launched Empower TC™, a novel initiative to enable community pathologists to report molecular biomarker information to their patients with cancer using Biocept's liquid biopsy technology.

Entered into an exclusive global agreement (excluding China ) with VWR International, LLC to distribute Biocept's proprietary blood collection tubes that preserve circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) for up to eight days and circulating tumor cells (CTCs) for up to four days at room temperature, thereby enabling worldwide shipment of liquid biopsy samples.

Commercial Biomarker Launches

Launched an assay for progesterone receptor (PR), completing the menu of assays for all NCCN Guideline®-based biomarkers pertinent to the care of patients with breast cancer.

Announced the commercial availability of an assay for mutations of the NRAS oncogene associated with multiple cancer types including metastatic melanoma, colorectal and lung cancer.

Collaborations

Selected by the Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute (ALCMI) to participate as a liquid biopsy testing provider in the landmark ALCMI-009 Liquid Biopsy trial, a 400-patient, multicenter, well-controlled, prospective trial to demonstrate the clinical utility of liquid biopsy for use in detecting and assessing clinically actionable biomarkers in patients with lung cancer.

Announced a multiphase agreement granting Oregon Health Sciences University exclusive rights to offer Target Selector liquid biopsy testing services throughout the state of Oregon and to jointly develop molecular assays.

exclusive rights to offer Target Selector liquid biopsy testing services throughout the state of and to jointly develop molecular assays. Entered into a laboratory services agreement with a national cancer treatment center to provide Target Selector liquid biopsy testing services within a nationwide multi-hospital network.

Industry Conferences and Study Results

Presented study results showing that incorporation of Thermo Fisher's QuantStudio 5 PCR Instrument into our Target Selector platform improves sensitivity and specificity for the detection of lung cancer biomarkers at the fifth AACR-IASLC International Joint Conference.

QuantStudio 5 PCR Instrument into our Target Selector platform improves sensitivity and specificity for the detection of lung cancer biomarkers at the fifth AACR-IASLC International Joint Conference. Presented study data demonstrating the ability of Biocept's patented blood collection tubes to successfully collect and preserve patient blood samples for use with single gene tests and a broad liquid biopsy panel in a poster at the 2017 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting.

Announced three abstracts featuring the Target Selector platform at the 2017 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.

Healthcare Payer Agreements

Entered into an in-network provider agreement with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and a group purchasing organization agreement with a large national health plan association.

and a group purchasing organization agreement with a large national health plan association. Executed preferred provider agreements with Scripps Health Plan and with MediNcrease, expanding in-network access to Biocept's liquid biopsy testing.

Signed an in-network provider agreement with Wellmark, Inc., the largest health insurer in Iowa and South Dakota , and Biocept's third Blue Cross Blue Shield contract.

Patents

Granted a U.S. patent for the Target Selector "switch-blocker" technology, a method of enriching patient specimens for oncogene mutations of interest, allowing for ultra-high sensitivity and specificity for the detection of cancer-associated mutations.

Granted a patent in the U.S. with broad claims for antibody capture of targets of interest on any solid surface including circulating tumor cells (CTCs) and other materials shed by solid tumors into blood.

Awarded a patent in Japan for the use of antibodies to capture any target of interest from any sample type on a device surface. These targets include CTCs, sub-cellular vesicles and exosomes shed by solid tumors into the bloodstream.

for the use of antibodies to capture any target of interest from any sample type on a device surface. These targets include CTCs, sub-cellular vesicles and exosomes shed by solid tumors into the bloodstream. Awarded a patent in Australia for the use of antibodies in microchannels for the capture of cancer cells, including uses for CTCs and other rare cells.

for the use of antibodies in microchannels for the capture of cancer cells, including uses for CTCs and other rare cells. Granted patents in the U.S. and Australia for the company's Target Selector ctDNA assay platform, which enriches for mutations of interest associated with cancer.

Corporate

Raised more than $35 million in gross proceeds from the sale of common stock and warrants, and from the exercise of warrants since the beginning of 2017, inclusive of our equity financing in January 2018.

Fourth Quarter Financial Results

Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2017 were $1.0 million, compared with $1.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2016, and included $935,000 in commercial test revenues and $61,000 in development services test revenues.

Biocept accessioned 1,057 total samples in the fourth quarter of 2017 compared with 1,175 total samples in the fourth quarter of 2016. Total accessions include billable samples and samples from research activities, assay validations, and other non-billable sources. The Company accessioned 982 billable samples in the fourth quarter of 2017 compared with 1,101 billable samples in the fourth quarter of 2016. Billable accessions for the fourth quarter of 2017 reflected one less sales day versus the fourth quarter of 2016.

Cost of revenues for the fourth quarter of 2017 was $2.4 million compared with $1.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2016, with the increase primarily due to direct costs associated with the addition of laboratory operations capacity to service expected higher volume in the coming months and the recent signing of multiple pathology partnership agreements.

Research and development (R&D) expenses for the fourth quarter of 2017 were $0.9 million compared with $0.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2016, with the increase due to higher headcount, greater consumption of materials and higher costs associated with research and development activities.

General and administrative (G&A) expenses for the fourth quarter of 2017 were $1.7 million versus $1.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2016.

Sales and marketing expenses for the fourth quarter of 2017 were $1.6 million versus $1.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2016, with the increase due to salesforce expansion.

The net loss for the fourth quarter of 2017 was $5.7 million, or $0.18 per share on 31.5 million weighted-average shares outstanding. This compares with a net loss for the fourth quarter of 2016 of $4.2 million, or $0.27 per share on 15.6 million weighted-average shares outstanding.

Full Year Financial Results

Revenues for 2017 were $5.1 million, up 57% from $3.2 million for 2016, and included $4.8 million in commercial test revenues and $272,000 in development services test revenues. Of the $5.1 million of revenues recognized during 2017, $3.8 million related to revenues recognized on an accrual basis and $1.2 million related to revenues recognized upon the receipt of payment. As a result of the change to accrual-based revenue recognition during the first quarter of 2017, the Company recognized total nonrecurring revenue of $0.8 million during 2017 for cases delivered on or prior to December 31, 2016, and the incremental revenue as a result of the change to accrual accounting for commercial cases was $1.1 million.

Biocept accessioned 5,051 total samples during 2017, up 11% from 4,540 total samples for 2016. The Company accessioned 4,517 billable samples during 2017, a 7% increase from 4,211 billable samples accessioned during 2016.

Cost of revenues for the year ended December 31, 2017 was $9.3 million compared with $6.9 million for the prior-year period, with the increase primarily due to direct costs associated with direct materials and labor costs associated with increased sample volume, as well as the addition of laboratory operations capacity to service future expected higher volume.

Research and development (R&D) expenses for the year ended December 31, 2017 were $3.4 million compared with $2.7 million for the prior-year period, with the increase due to higher headcount, greater consumption of materials and higher costs associated with research and development activities.

General and administrative (G&A) expenses for the year ended December 31, 2017 were $7.2 million versus $6.6 million for the prior-year period, with the increase primarily due to higher headcount as we brought our billing function in-house in 2017, as well as increases in outside service provider and consulting fees associated with increased commercial and strategic activities.

Sales and marketing expenses for the year ended December 31, 2017 were $6.3 million versus $5.1 million for the prior-year period, with the increase due to salesforce expansion.

The net loss for 2017 was $21.6 million, or $0.79 per share on 27.2 million weighted-average shares outstanding. This compares with a net loss for 2016 of $18.4 million, or $1.92 per share on 9.6 million weighted-average shares outstanding.

Cash and cash equivalents were $2.1 million as of December 31, 2017, compared with $4.6 million as of December 31, 2016. In January 2018, the Company raised net proceeds of $13.3 million through a public offering of common stock and warrants.

BIOCEPT, INC. CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS



December 31,

December 31,

2016

2017









(unaudited)

ASSETS











Cash $ 4,609,332

$ 2,146,611

Accounts receivable, net

128,969



1,193,426

Inventories, net

549,045



498,702

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

484,649



416,600

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

5,771,995



4,255,339

FIXED ASSETS, NET

1,806,331



3,123,567

TOTAL ASSETS $ 7,578,326

$ 7,378,906

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











CURRENT LIABILITIES, NET $ 4,393,552

$ 4,661,345

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES, NET

2,526,113



1,421,527

TOTAL LIABILITIES

6,919,665



6,082,872

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

658,661



1,296,034

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 7,578,326

$ 7,378,906

























BIOCEPT, INC. CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS



For the three months ended December 31,

For the year ended December 31,

2016

2017

2016

2017

(unaudited)

(unaudited)





(unaudited) NET REVENUES $ 1,291,587

$ 995,226

$ 3,223,096

$ 5,068,663 COSTS AND EXPENSES





















Cost of revenues

1,899,462



2,359,909



6,920,111



9,345,122 Research and development expenses

668,399



908,800



2,713,367



3,364,747 General and administrative expenses

1,636,994



1,650,097



6,560,425



7,189,529 Sales and marketing expenses

1,179,167



1,642,941



5,054,230



6,343,971 Total costs and expenses

5,384,022



6,561,747



21,248,133



26,243,369 LOSS FROM OPERATIONS

(4,092,435)



(5,566,521)



(18,025,037)



(21,174,706) INTEREST AND OTHER INCOME/(EXPENSE), NET

(94,439)



(97,451)



(372,232)



(431,407) LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES

(4,186,874)



(5,663,972)



(18,397,269)



(21,606,113) INCOME TAXES

—



(2,601)



(2,053)



(7,624) NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS $ (4,186,874)

$ (5,666,573)

$ (18,399,322)

$ (21,613,737) NET LOSS PER SHARE





















- Basic $ (0.27)

$ (0.18)

$ (1.92)

$ (0.79) - Diluted $ (0.27)

$ (0.18)

$ (1.92)

$ (0.79) WEIGHTED AVG NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING





















- Basic

15,620,049



31,489,993



9,578,285



27,246,292 - Diluted

15,620,049



31,489,993



9,578,285



27,246,292

