Biocept to Present at the 22nd Annual BIO CEO & Investor Conference

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC), a leading commercial provider of liquid biopsy tests designed to provide physicians with clinically actionable information to improve the outcomes of patients diagnosed with cancer, announces that President and CEO Michael W. Nall will present a corporate overview at the 22nd Annual BIO CEO & Investor Conference on Monday, February 10, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time (6:00 a.m. Pacific time). The conference is being held at the New York Marriott Marquis in New York City.

A live webcast of the conference presentation will be available on the Company's website at ir.biocept.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days.

About BIO CEO & Investor Conference

The BIO CEO and Investor Conference is one of the largest investor conferences focused on established and emerging publicly traded and select private biotech companies. The event features issue-oriented plenary sessions, educational sessions focused on hot therapeutic areas and key business issues, company presentations, one-on-one meetings, and networking opportunities.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company with commercialized assays for lung, breast, gastric, colorectal and prostate cancers, and melanoma. The Company uses its proprietary liquid biopsy technology to provide physicians with information for treating and monitoring patients diagnosed with cancer. The Company's patented Target Selector™ liquid biopsy technology platform captures and analyzes tumor-associated molecular markers in both circulating tumor cells (CTCs) and in plasma (ctDNA). With thousands of tests performed, the platform has demonstrated the ability to identify cancer mutations and alterations to inform physicians about a patient's disease and therapeutic options. For additional information, please visit www.biocept.com.

Contacts

Investors:

LHA Investor Relations

Jody Cain

Jcain@lhai.com

310-691-7100

Media:

CORE IR

Jules Abraham

julesa@coreir.com

917-885-7378

SOURCE Biocept, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.biocept.com

