Biocept to Present at the 8th Annual LD Micro Invitational Conference on June 5

A live webcast of the corporate presentation will be available on the Company's website at ir.biocept.com. A replay of the presentations will be available for 90 days.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company with commercialized assays for lung, breast, gastric, colorectal and prostate cancers, and melanoma. The Company leverages its proprietary liquid biopsy technology to provide physicians with clinically actionable information for treating and monitoring patients diagnosed with cancer. Biocept's patented Target Selector™ liquid biopsy technology platform captures and analyzes tumor-associated molecular markers in circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) and on circulating tumor cells (CTCs). With thousands of tests performed, the platform has demonstrated the ability to identify cancer mutations and alterations to inform physicians about a patient's disease and therapeutic options. For additional information, please visit www.biocept.com.

SOURCE Biocept, Inc.

