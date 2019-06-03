Biocept to Present at the 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational Conference on June 4

SAN DIEGO, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC), a leading commercial provider of liquid biopsy tests designed to provide physicians with clinically actionable information to improve the outcomes of patients diagnosed with cancer, announces that President and CEO Michael W. Nall is scheduled to present a corporate overview at the 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational Conference on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Pacific time (1:00 p.m. Eastern time). The conference is being held at Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles.

A live webcast of the corporate presentation will be available on the Company's website at ir.biocept.com. A replay of the presentations will be available for 90 days.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company with commercialized assays for lung, breast, gastric, colorectal and prostate cancers, and melanoma. The Company uses its proprietary liquid biopsy technology to provide physicians with information for treating and monitoring patients diagnosed with cancer. The Company's patented Target Selector™ liquid biopsy technology platform captures and analyzes tumor-associated molecular markers in both circulating tumor cells (CTCs) and in plasma (ctDNA). With thousands of tests performed, the platform has demonstrated the ability to identify cancer mutations and alterations to inform physicians about a patient's disease and therapeutic options. For additional information, please visit www.biocept.com .

