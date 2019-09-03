Biocept to Present at Two Investment Conferences in September

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC), a leading commercial provider of liquid biopsy tests designed to provide physicians with clinically actionable information to improve the outcomes of patients diagnosed with cancer, announces that management will present at two upcoming investment conferences:

H.C. Wainwright 21 st Annual Global Investment Conference on Tuesday, September 10 at 4:40 p.m. Eastern time . The conference is being held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel;

on at . The conference is being held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel; Fall Investor Summit on Tuesday, September 17 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time at The Essex House in New York City .

A live webcast and replay of the presentation at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference will be available on the Company's website at http://ir.biocept.com/. A replay of the presentation will be available for 90 days.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company with commercialized assays for lung, breast, gastric, colorectal and prostate cancers, and melanoma. The Company uses its proprietary liquid biopsy technology to provide physicians with clinically actionable information for treating and monitoring patients diagnosed with cancer. The Company's patented Target Selector™ liquid biopsy technology platform captures and analyzes tumor-associated molecular markers in both circulating tumor cells (CTCs) and in circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA). With thousands of tests performed, the platform has demonstrated the ability to identify cancer mutations and alterations to inform physicians about a patient's disease and therapeutic options. For additional information, please visit www.biocept.com.

Investor Contact :

LHA Investor Relations

Jody Cain

Jcain@lhai.com

310-691-7100

SOURCE Biocept, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.biocept.com

