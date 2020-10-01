Biocept to Present Study Results from Target Selector™ Testing in the Cerebrospinal Fluid of Patients with Lung Cancer at the IASLC Liquid Biopsy Meeting

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Biocept, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIOC), a leading commercial provider of molecular diagnostic assays, products and services designed to provide physicians with clinically actionable information to improve patient outcomes, announces the upcoming presentation of results from a prospective study using its Target Selector™ testing of the cerebrospinal fluid in patients with non-small lung cancer (NSCLC). The study results will be discussed in a poster presentation at the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) Virtual Lung Cancer Hot Topic Meeting: Liquid Biopsy by David Berz, MD, PhD, MPH of the Beverly Hills Cancer Center, on October 2 from 2:30-3:30 p.m. Eastern time.

Central nervous system involvement by metastasis occurs in 3% to 4% of patients with NSCLC and 9% of NSCLC patients with EGFR mutations. Involvement of the lepto-meninges, thin membranous connective tissue layers with blood vessels that surround the brain and spinal cord, accounts for deteriorating neurologic function, mental status changes and poor prognosis in these patients, but can be difficult to diagnose with current methods.

This prospective study evaluated results from Biocept's combined circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) liquid biopsy testing compared to conventional cytology examination, the current standard-of-care, for confirming the diagnosis of leptomeningeal metastases in patients with EGFR-mutated NSCLC undergoing treatment with Tesevatinib, an experimental EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitor (NCT02616393).

"Testing the cerebrospinal fluid of patients for metastases to the central nervous system is a key component of our oncology testing business," said Michael Nall, President and CEO of Biocept. "We are excited that Dr. Berz, a national thought leader in lung malignancies and personalized oncology treatment, will present these results at the IASLC conference which features the latest developments in cancer treatment including liquid biopsy clinical utility."

About the IASLC 2020 Lung Cancer Hot Topic Meeting: Liquid Biopsy

There have been numerous advances in liquid biopsy since this event's advent in 2018, and the concept of a "blood-first" approach—superseding or replacing tissue biopsy—is a current topic of much debate and discussion. This innovative virtual conference will bring together international and multidisciplinary experts in the field of liquid biopsy in lung cancer to present and discuss current technology and best practices for clinical applications based on available data.

About the IASLC

The International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) is the only global organization dedicated solely to the study of lung cancer and other thoracic malignancies. Founded in 1974, the association's membership includes nearly 9,000 lung cancer specialists across all disciplines in over 100 countries, forming a global network working together to conquer lung and thoracic cancers worldwide. The association also publishes the Journal of Thoracic Oncology, the primary educational and informational publication for topics relevant to the prevention, detection, diagnosis and treatment of all thoracic malignancies. Please visit www.iaslc.org for more information.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company with commercialized assays for lung, breast, gastric, colorectal and prostate cancers, and melanoma. The Company uses its proprietary liquid biopsy technology to provide physicians with clinically actionable information for treating and monitoring patients diagnosed with cancer. The Company's patented Target Selector™ liquid biopsy technology platform captures and analyzes tumor-associated molecular markers in both circulating tumor cells (CTCs) and in circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA). With thousands of tests performed, the platform has demonstrated the ability to identify cancer mutations and alterations to inform physicians about a patient's disease and therapeutic options. In addition, Biocept recently added COVID-19 testing to support efforts to fight the pandemic. For additional information, please visit www.biocept.com.

