Individuals interested in participating on the conference call may do so by dialing (855) 656-0927 for domestic callers, (855) 669-9657 for Canadian callers, or (412) 902-4109 for other international callers. Those interested in listening to a webcast of the live conference call may do so by visiting https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1271/25650.

A replay of the conference call will be available for 48 hours following the conclusion of the call by dialing (877) 344-7529 for domestic callers, (855) 669-9658 for Canadian callers, or (412) 317-0088 for other international callers, and entering the replay access code 10119942. A webcast replay will be available for 90 days at http://ir.biocept.com/events.cfm.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company with commercialized assays for lung, breast, gastric, colorectal and prostate cancers, and melanoma. The Company leverages its proprietary liquid biopsy technology to provide physicians with clinically actionable information for treating and monitoring patients diagnosed with cancer. Biocept's patented Target Selector™ liquid biopsy technology platform captures and analyzes tumor-associated molecular markers in circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) and on circulating tumor cells (CTCs). With thousands of tests performed, the platform has demonstrated the ability to identify cancer mutations and alterations to inform physicians about a patient's disease and therapeutic options. For additional information, please visit www.biocept.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biocept-to-release-first-quarter-2018-financial-results-and-host-investor-conference-call-on-may-15-2018-300639950.html

SOURCE Biocept, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.biocept.com

