Biocept to Webcast Presentation at the 7th Annual MicroCap Conference

A live webcast of the corporate presentation will be available on the Company's website at ir.biocept.com. A replay of the presentation will be available for 90 days.

Mr. Nall will also cohost the Cancer Research Roundtable, being held April 9 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time. The roundtable will feature CEOs from leading companies in the cancer research field discussing innovative solutions for patients with cancer.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company with commercialized assays for lung, breast, gastric, colorectal and prostate cancers, and melanoma. The Company uses its proprietary liquid biopsy technology to provide physicians with information for treating and monitoring patients diagnosed with cancer. The Company's patented Target Selector™ liquid biopsy technology platform captures and analyzes tumor-associated molecular markers in both circulating tumor cells (CTCs) and in plasma (ctDNA). With thousands of tests performed, the platform has demonstrated the ability to identify cancer mutations and alterations to inform physicians about a patient's disease and therapeutic options. For additional information, please visit www.biocept.com.

