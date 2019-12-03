Biocept's Liquid Biopsy CTC Testing for Breast Cancer to Be Featured in Poster Presentation at the 2019 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium®

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC), a leading commercial provider of molecular offerings designed to provide physicians with clinically actionable information to improve the outcomes of patients diagnosed with cancer, announces that clinical data supporting the use of its Target Selector™ CTC platform as an aid in the monitoring and treatment of breast cancer will be presented in a poster session at the 2019 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium® (SABCS). The Symposium is being held December 10-14, at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in Austin, Texas. Information about the SABCS can be found at www.sabcs.org/2019-SABCS.

Poster and session details:

Title: Clinical Data in Over 1,500 Patients Across All Stages of Breast Cancer with Target Selector Circulating Tumor Cell Technology

Authors: Veena M. Singh M.D. et al.

Session Title: Poster Session 4

Session Date and Time: Friday, December 13, 7:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. (EDT)

"Our CTC-based liquid biopsy testing offers physicians the ability to assess metastatic disease burden and informative biomarkers to aid clinical decision making in patients with breast cancer," said Veena Singh, MD, Senior Vice President and Senior Medical Director at Biocept. "Additionally, our liquid biopsy testing affords the ability to contemporaneously monitor an evolving tumor mutation landscape in a cost-effective and minimally invasive manner for disease progression, recurrence, emergence of resistance mechanisms, and identification of potentially actionable therapeutic targets."

"We are very pleased to showcase this large data set at SABCS demonstrating the ability of our Target Selector™ assays to help physicians better understand treatment options for their patients with breast cancer," said Biocept's President and CEO Michael Nall. "Our liquid biopsy platform provides the unique ability to utilize our proprietary CTC testing to capture and count cancer cells as well as interrogate them for specific biomarkers, thereby personalizing a patient's treatment. Because we use a simple blood sample, our assays can be used to monitor patients and assess treatment response throughout the continuum of care. We look forward to presenting additional clinical data for our novel assays at major medical conferences in the future."

About the 2019 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium®

SABCS's mission is to provide state-of-the-art information on breast cancer research. From a one-day regional conference, the Symposium has grown to a five-day program attended by a broad international audience of academic and private researchers and physicians from over 90 countries. SABCS aims to achieve a balance of clinical, translational, and basic research, providing a forum for interaction, communication, and education for a broad spectrum of researchers, health professionals, and those with a special interest in breast cancer.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company with commercialized assays for lung, breast, gastric, colorectal and prostate cancers, and melanoma. The Company uses its proprietary liquid biopsy technology to provide physicians with clinically actionable information for treating and monitoring patients diagnosed with cancer. The Company's patented Target Selector™ liquid biopsy technology platform captures and analyzes tumor-associated molecular markers in both circulating tumor cells (CTCs) and in circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA). With thousands of tests performed, the platform has demonstrated the ability to identify cancer mutations and alterations to inform physicians about a patient's disease and therapeutic options. For additional information, please visit www.biocept.com.

