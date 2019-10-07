Biocept's Target Selector™ ctDNA Platform Demonstrates Single Copy Detection for EGFR, BRAF, and KRAS Mutations; Study Results Published in Peer-Reviewed Journal, PLOS ONE

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC), a leading commercial provider of liquid biopsy tests designed to provide physicians with clinically actionable information to improve the outcomes of patients diagnosed with cancer, announces the publication of a peer-reviewed journal article featuring analytical validation results demonstrating the high sensitivity of the Company's Target Selector™ testing for EGFR, BRAF, and KRAS mutations in plasma circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA). The article was published in the journal, PLOS ONE, Volume 14, October 2019, and will also be included as part of a special collection of topical articles, entitled Targeted Anticancer Therapies And Precision Medicine In Cancer.

Key points from the article include:

Target Selector™ testing for EGFR , BRAF , and KRAS mutations has been validated to an ultra-sensitive single copy level, with a limit of detection (LOD) of 0.02% or better

, , and mutations has been validated to an ultra-sensitive single copy level, with a limit of detection (LOD) of 0.02% or better Biocept's biomarker tests provide coverage for the most common actionable mutations associated with clinical guidelines for targeted cancer therapy

Target Selector™ tests performed in Biocept's laboratory provide a commercial turnaround time of 3-4 days, and offer a cost-effective strategy to guide treatment decisions and monitor therapeutic response

"Biocept's patented Switch-Blocker™ technology uniquely amplifies mutations of interest from the blood of patients with cancer, while blocking wild type DNA. This enables very high sensitivity and detection down to a single gene copy," said Jason Poole, Vice President of Research and Development at Biocept and the study's lead author. "We are very pleased to have this analytical validation published in PLOS ONE, and believe the results demonstrate the high sensitivity and performance of our novel liquid biopsy assays, which are designed to provide oncologists with the information they need to select the right targeted therapy for their patients."

Michael Nall, Biocept's President and CEO added, "This peer-reviewed publication provides further data supporting the clinical utility of our Target Selector™ technologies focused on actionable biomarkers. This testing is available as a laboratory service in our CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited facility and in Research Use Only (RUO) kits that can be performed in a customer's laboratory. Target Selector™ liquid biopsy continues to emerge as an important tool to cost-effectively qualify patients for therapy and, importantly, monitor therapeutic response and disease progression for physicians and their patients with cancer. Biocept provides physicians and hospital systems with the choice of liquid biopsy laboratory services, kits and blood collection tubes, as customers assess ways to adopt liquid biopsy in their standard of care protocols."

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company with commercialized assays for lung, breast, gastric, colorectal and prostate cancers, and melanoma. The Company uses its proprietary liquid biopsy technology to provide physicians with information for treating and monitoring patients diagnosed with cancer. The Company's patented Target Selector™ liquid biopsy technology platform captures and analyzes tumor-associated molecular markers in both circulating tumor cells (CTCs) and in plasma (ctDNA). With thousands of tests performed, the platform has demonstrated the ability to identify cancer mutations and alterations to inform physicians about a patient's disease and therapeutic options. For additional information, please visit www.biocept.com .

