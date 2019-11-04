Biocept's Target Selector™ Tests and Kits to Be Featured in Six Poster Presentations at the 2019 Association for Molecular Pathology Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC), a leading commercial provider of molecular offerings designed to provide physicians with clinically actionable information to improve the outcomes of patients diagnosed with cancer, announces that clinical data highlighting performance of the Company's Target Selector™ tests and kits for detecting actionable oncology biomarkers will be presented at the 2019 Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP) Annual Meeting being held November 7-9, 2019 at the Baltimore Convention Center in Baltimore, Md. Information about the AMP Meeting can be found at https://amp19.amp.org/, and the content of Biocept's posters will be published in The Journal of Molecular Diagnostics.

"Presenting data highlighting the performance of our Target Selector™ assays, kits, and blood collection tubes at major scientific and medical conferences, such as this year's AMP Annual Meeting, is important for driving awareness and adoption of our industry leading testing platform," said Biocept's President and CEO Michael Nall. "I am proud to report that during the AMP conference, we are showcasing six posters supporting the versatility and utility of our testing, tools and technologies that enable researchers and physicians to identify better treatment pathways to improve patient outcomes."

Poster presentation details are as follows:

Title: Mutant-p53 antibody stains cytokeratin negative CTCs enriched and detected with a "Pan-CTC" antibody cocktail

Session Category: Hematopathology

Session Date and Time: Friday November 8, 2019, 2:30pm-3:30pm (EDT)

Location: Exhibit Hall, Poster Number H015

Title: Monitoring Breast Cancer Biomarkers from Circulating Tumor DNA using Target Selector NGS Breast Panel

Session Category: Solid Tumors

Session Date and Time: Friday November 8, 2019 - 2:30pm-3:30pm (EDT)

Location: Exhibit Hall, Poster Number ST048

Title: Highly Sensitive and Specific Detection of a Cytokeratin Positive and Negative Circulating Tumor Cells

Session Category: Solid Tumors

Session Date and Time: Friday November 8, 2019 - 2:30pm-3:30pm (EDT)

Location: Exhibit Hall, Poster Number ST052

Title: Target Selector DNA EGFR kit for tissue demonstrates high sensitivity without the need for macro-dissection

Session Category: Genetics

Session Date and Time: Saturday November 9, 2019 - 9:45am-10:45am (EDT)

Location: Exhibit Hall, Poster Number G021

Title: Validation of Target Selector Next Generation Sequencing Lung Panel for the Detection of Circulating Tumor DNA Alterations

Session Category: Solid Tumors

Session Date and Time: Saturday November 9, 2019 - 9:45am-10:45am (EDT)

Location: Exhibit Hall, Poster Number ST049

Title: Detection of Potential Epithelial Mesenchymal Transition Cells in Localized Prostate Cancer

Session Category: Solid Tumors

Session Date and Time: Saturday November 9, 2019 - 9:45am-10:45am (EDT)

Location: Exhibit Hall, Poster Number ST053

About the Association for Molecular Pathology Annual Meeting

The Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP) was founded in 1995, and is a not-for-profit scientific society dedicated to advancing the clinical practice, science, and excellence of molecular and genomic laboratory medicine through education, innovation, and advocacy to enable the highest quality health care. The 2019 AMP Annual Meeting will span four days and feature more than 200 exhibiting companies, 60 educational sessions, nearly 400 poster presentations, and over 2,200 attendees. The event will feature many cutting-edge lectures, corporate-sponsored workshops, and plenary sessions focusing on major areas of clinical molecular diagnostics.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company with commercialized assays for lung, breast, gastric, colorectal and prostate cancers, and melanoma. The Company uses its proprietary liquid biopsy technology to provide physicians with clinically actionable information for treating and monitoring patients diagnosed with cancer. The Company's patented Target Selector™ liquid biopsy technology platform captures and analyzes tumor-associated molecular markers in both circulating tumor cells (CTCs) and in circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA). With thousands of tests performed, the platform has demonstrated the ability to identify cancer mutations and alterations to inform physicians about a patient's disease and therapeutic options. For additional information, please visit www.biocept.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. To the extent that statements in this release are not strictly historical, including, without limitation, statements as to our ability to improve the management, diagnosis and treatment of cancer, and the ability of our tests to provide clinically actionable information to oncologist and their patients, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous risk factors as set forth in our Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings. The effects of such risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this release. We do not plan to update any such forward-looking statements and expressly disclaim any duty to update the information contained in this press release except as required by law. Readers are advised to review our filings with the SEC, which can be accessed over the Internet at the SEC's website located at www.sec.gov.

Contact:

LHA Investor Relations

Jody Cain

Jcain@lhai.com

310-691-7100

SOURCE Biocept, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.biocept.com

