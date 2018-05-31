Bioceramics Market to Gain Highest via Technological Advancements in Medical Sectors till 2022 | Million Insights

Global Bioceramics Market expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Bioceramics referred to as ceramics that are used to repair and reconstruction of damaged or diseased parts of the musculo-skeletal system. These inclusively used in dental implants and in orthopedics to replace hard tissue in the body like bone and teeth. Alumina zirconia and a form of calcium phosphate known as hydroxyapatite are the common bioceramics used. Prominent factors that are playing major role in the growth of Bioceramics Market are, increasing medical sectors based on advancement in medical technology and services, growing ageing population, rising occurrences of osteoarthritis; and benefits like wear resistant, lightweight and compatibility. Moreover, factors such as healthier lifestyle and aesthetics are lifting market growth.

Bioceramics Market segmented based on type, material type, application, and region. Type into Bioactive, Resorbable, and Bio-inert classify Bioceramics Market. Bioactive ceramics help tissue bonding and final assimilation into the body. Whereas, bioinert ceramics cause an initial 'fibrous tissue' reaction that coats the ceramic. Material type into Zirconia Ceramics, Alumina Ceramics, Calcium Phosphate Bioactive Ceramics,and others classify Bioceramics Market. Zirconia material segment accounted for the largest market share of Bioceramics Market and expected to grow at highest CAGR in the upcoming years. The reason being, rising penetration of zirconia-based restorations in dental care, increasing use of advanced technology. Moreover, development of new products in the medical sector such as zirconia toughened alumina and calcium phosphate coatings.

Application into Orthopedic, Dental care, and others classify Bioceramics Market. Dental segment accounted for the largest market share of Bioceramics Market and estimated to remain dominant over the foremost period. This is mainly due to rising demand for ceramic-based crowns and bridges. On the other hand, orthopedics application segment estimated to grow at significant rate in the upcoming years. The reason being, rise in knee, hip, and shoulder implants at an early stage.Bioceramics Market segmented, geographically into America (North America, South America), Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Globally, European regional market accounted for the largest market share of Bioceramics Market and estimated to remain dominant over the foremost period. German is the major consumer of Bioceramics in this region because of positive impact towards orthopedic sector. Followed by North America and Asia Pacific.

North American regional market expected to grow in terms value. The reason being, growing research in bioceramics, rise in cancer occurrences, rise in occurrence of cardiovascular diseases in the United States and increasing R&D activities and funding in Canada. On the other hand, Asia Pacific regional market is growing at fastest pace in the orthopedic sector. This is mainly due to, rapidly growing elderly population. China is the major consumer of Bioceramics Industry, as people are gaining access to advanced medical treatment.The key players of Bioceramics Industry are CoorsTek Medical, Ceram Tec, Nobel Biocare, Amedica Corporation, Straumann, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., and DOCERAM Medical Ceramics GmbH.

