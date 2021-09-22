BioChain announces expanded line of NGS characterized bio-samples for oncology researchers

NEWARK, Calif., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioChain Institute, ("BioChain"), a leader in high quality processed bio-sample products, announced an expanded line of Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) characterized bio-samples encompassing a variety of cancer-related mutations available for preclinical drug development and as reference samples for CLIA labs.

"Scientists are looking for specific gene mutations; however, this process is time-consuming and expensive," said BioChain's Director of Business Development Dr. Vidyodhaya Sundaram. "At BioChain, we do the upfront work of screening for mutations to ultimately provide this information to further research."

BioChain now offers ready-to-use, NGS characterized tissue samples for BRCA1, BRCA2, MSI, HPV, EGFR, and KRAS, developing the new mutation-specific bio-samples in response to the growing need and demand from researchers.

"BioChain also accepts requests for custom projects regarding specific gene mutations," Sundaram said.

About BioChain's NGS characterized samples

For oncology researchers studying pathways related to BRCA1 and BRCA2, BioChain offers samples from breast cancer donors characterized using the Paragon genomics BRCA1&2 panel. Associated with many cancer types, BRCA gene mutations are strongly linked to breast cancers.

Microsatellite instability (MSI) is the condition of enhanced predisposition to genetic mutation. Associated with many cancer types, MSI is strongly linked with colon cancer, and BioChain offers MSI-High and MSI-Stable control samples characterized using direct PCR or indirect immunochemistry for the cancer research community.

Infection with Human Papillomavirus (HPV) is associated with several cancers, including head and neck squamous cell carcinomas and cervical cancers. BioChain offers HPV positive and negative tissue sections of these cancers as control slides for oncology researchers. Samples are characterized using Diacarta's QuantiVirus™ HPV E6/E7 RNA test, detecting mRNA from 16 high-risk HPV genotypes.

BioChain also offers bio-samples involving KRAS mutations. These major drivers of pancreatic cancers and epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) mutations are linked to subtypes of non-small cell lung cancer.

BioChain offers all bio-samples in frozen and Formalin-Fixed Paraffin-Embedded (FFPE) formats. Some samples are available as matched sets including normal tissue and adjacent primary tumor tissue along with plasma from the same donor.

About BioChain

BioChain is the world leader in high-quality bio-sample products and analysis services. BioChain's products are available for DNA/RNA sequencing, PCR/RT-PCR, gene expression analysis, DNA/RNA purification, protein extraction and purification, and protein expression analysis.

SOURCE BioChain Institute

Related Links

www.biochain.com

